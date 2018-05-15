iBook charts for week ending May 13, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. The Fallen by David Baldacci - 9781538761373 - (Grand Central Publishing)

2. The 17th Suspect by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro - 9780316412261 - (Little, Brown and Company)

3. The Next Girl by Carla Kovach - 9781786813855 - (Bookouture)

4. Twisted Prey by John Sandford - 9780735217362 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. The Ruthless Gentleman by Louise Bay - 9781910747520 - (Louise Bay)

6. The Silent Wife by A. S. A. Harrison - 9781101608067 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. The Perfect Mother by Aimee Molloy - 9780062696816 - (Harper)

8. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson - 9780062457738 - (Harper)

9. The High Tide Club by Mary Kay Andrews - 9781250126092 - (St. Martin's Press)

10.Then She Was Gone by Lisa Jewell - 9781501154669 - (Atria Books)

