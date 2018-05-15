iBook charts for week ending May 13, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. The Fallen by David Baldacci - 9781538761373 - (Grand Central Publishing)
2. The 17th Suspect by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro - 9780316412261 - (Little, Brown and Company)
3. The Next Girl by Carla Kovach - 9781786813855 - (Bookouture)
4. Twisted Prey by John Sandford - 9780735217362 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
5. The Ruthless Gentleman by Louise Bay - 9781910747520 - (Louise Bay)
6. The Silent Wife by A. S. A. Harrison - 9781101608067 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
7. The Perfect Mother by Aimee Molloy - 9780062696816 - (Harper)
8. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson - 9780062457738 - (Harper)
9. The High Tide Club by Mary Kay Andrews - 9781250126092 - (St. Martin's Press)
10.Then She Was Gone by Lisa Jewell - 9781501154669 - (Atria Books)
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.
____
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.