iBook charts for week ending May 6, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. The Fallen by David Baldacci - 9781538761373 - (Grand Central Publishing)
2. The 17th Suspect by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro - 9780316412261 - (Little, Brown and Company)
3. Then She Was Gone by Lisa Jewell - 9781501154669 - (Atria Books)
4. Twisted Prey by John Sandford - 9780735217362 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
5. The Next Girl by Carla Kovach - 9781786813855 - (Bookouture)
6. A Court of Frost and Starlight by Sarah J. Maas - 9781681199061 - (Bloomsbury Publishing)
7. Worth Dying For by Lee Child - 9780440339342 - (Random House Publishing Group)
8. I'll Be Gone in the Dark by Michelle McNamara - 9780062319807 - (Harper)
9. After Anna by Lisa Scottoline - 9781250099679 - (St. Martin's Press)
10. Between Sisters by Kristin Hannah - 9780345464248 - (Random House Publishing Group)
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.
____
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.