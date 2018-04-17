iBook charts for week ending April 15, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. A Higher Loyalty by James Comey - 9781250192462 - (Flatiron Books)
2. Rebel Heir by Penelope Ward & Vi Keeland - 9781942215783 - (C. Scott Publishing Corp.)
3. The Disappeared by C. J. Box - 9780698410114 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
4. Shoot First by Stuart Woods - 9780735217225 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
5. The Key to Rebecca by Ken Follett - 9781101042656 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
6. After Anna by Lisa Scottoline - 9781250099679 - (St. Martin's Press)
7. Red Alert by James Patterson & Marshall Karp - 9780316395588 - (Little, Brown and Company)
8. The Fallen by David Baldacci - 9781538761373 - (Grand Central Publishing)
9. The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah - 9781250165619 - (St. Martin's Press)
10. Family Tree by Susan Wiggs - 9780062425478 - (William Morrow)
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.
____
