iBook charts for week ending March 4, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. Red Sparrow by Jason Matthews - 9781476706146 - (Scribner)
2. Baby Daddy by Kendall Ryan - No ISBN Available - (Kendall Ryan)
3. The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah - 9781250165619 - (St. Martin's Press)
4. The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen - 9781250130938 - (St. Martin's Press)
5. Public Secrets by Nora Roberts - 9780307568113 - (Random House Publishing Group)
6. The Woman in the Window by A. J. Finn - 9780062678447 - (William Morrow)
7. One Last Time by Corinne Michaels - 9781942834229 - (BAAE Publishing)
8. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng - 9780735224308 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
9. A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L'Engle - 9781429915649 - (Farrar, Straus and Giroux (BYR))
10. Reflections of Yesterday by Debbie Macomber - 9781941824078 - (Random House Publishing Group)
