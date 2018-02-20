iBook charts for week ending February 18, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen - 9781250130938 - (St. Martin's Press)
2. The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah - 9781250165619 - (St. Martin's Press)
3. Unraveled by Helen Hardt - 9781947222120 - (Waterhouse Press)
4. The Woman in the Window by A. J. Finn - 9780062678447 - (William Morrow)
5. Look for Me by Lisa Gardner - 9781524742065 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
6. Night Moves by Jonathan Kellerman - 9780345541475 - (Random House Publishing Group)
7. Darker by E L James - 9780385543989 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
8. Still Me by Jojo Moyes - 9780399562471 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
9. Embrace by Stacey Lynn - 9780996275118 - (Stacey Lynn)
10. Melt by Helen Hardt - No ISBN Available - (Waterhouse Press)
