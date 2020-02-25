Fiction:

1. Cut and Run: A Light-Hearted Dark Comedy by Ben Acker and Ben Blacker, narrated by Meg Ryan, D'Arcy Carden, Sam Richardson, Rachel Bloom, Ed Begley, Jr., Thomas Lennon, Eugene Cordero and full cast (Audible Original)

2. Alone with the Stars by David R. Gillham, narrated by Hillary Huber and Emily Bauer (Audible Original)

3. One Minute Out: Gray Man, Book 9 by Mark Greaney, narrated by Jay Snyder (Audible Studios)

4. Beezer by Brandon T. Snider, narrated by Fred Berman, Eric Yves Garcia, Joniece Abbott-Pratt, Margaret Ying Drake, Ellen Archer, Steve Rimpici, Jennifer Van Dyck, Neil Hellegers, Sanjiv Jhaveri, Gabriel Vaughan, Josh Hurley (Audible Original)

5. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

6. Songbird: Kings Lake Investigation Series, Book 1 by Peter Grainger, narrated by Gildart Jackson (Tantor Audio)

7. Watchers by Dean Koontz, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini (Brilliance Audio)

– translator, narrated by Dominic Keating (HarperAudio)

9. The Alice Network: A Novel by Kate Quinn, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld (HarperAudio)

10. Spider-Man: The Darkest Hours by Jim Butcher, narrated by Jack Meloche (Dreamscape Media, LLC)

Nonfiction:

1. Caffeine: How Caffeine Created the Modern World by Michael Pollan, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

2. Break Shot: My First 21 Years: An Audio Memoir by James Taylor, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

3. Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds by David Goggins, narrated by David Goggins and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

4. Unfu(asterisk)k Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and into Your Life by Gary John Bishop, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

5. The Power of Vulnerability: Teachings of Authenticity, Connection, and Courage by Brené Brown, PhD, narrated by the author (Sounds True)

6. Open Book: A Memoir by Jessica Simpson, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

7. Malcolm and Me by Ishmael Reed, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

8. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don't Know by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Hachette Audio)

9. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

10. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)