Audible.com best-sellers for week ending September 21st:

Fiction

1. Emma: An Audible Original Drama by Jane Austen & Anna Lea, narrated by Emma Thompson, Joanne Froggatt, Isabella Inchbald, Aisling Loftus, Joseph Millson & Morgana Robinson (Audible Studios)

2. The X-Files: Cold Cases by Joe Harris, Chris Carter & Dirk Maggs, narrated by David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson, Mitch Pileggi, Willliam B. Davis, Tom Braidwood, Dean Haglund & Bruce Harwood (Audible Studios)

3. Girls & Boys by Dennis Kelly, narrated by Carey Mulligan (Audible Studios)

4. Lethal White: A Cormoran Strike Novel by Robert Galbraith, narrated by Robert Glenister (Hachette Audio)

5. Down the River unto the Sea by Walter Mosley, narrated by Dion Graham (Hachette Audio)

6. Time's Convert: A Novel by Deborah Harkness, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld (Penguin Audio)

7. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

8. The Dented Head of Joey Pigza by Jack Gantos, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

9. Legion: The Many Lives of Stephen Leeds by Brandon Sanderson, narrated by Oliver Wyman (Macmillan Audio)

10. The Bloody Chamber by Angela Carter, narrated by Richard Armitage & Emilia Fox (Audible Studios)

Nonfiction

1. Fear: Trump in the White House by Bob Woodward, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis, narrated by the author (Thomas Nelson Publishers)

3. The Coming Storm by Michael Lewis, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

4. Feeding the Dragon by Sharon Washington, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

5. Sleep Better by Aaptiv, narrated by Jade Alexis (Aaptiv)

6. A Little History of Economics by Niall Kishtainy, narrated by Steven Crossley (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

7. Everyday Meditation by Aaptiv, narrated by Ceasar F. Barajas (Aaptiv)

8. In Pieces by Sally Field, narrated by the author (Hachette Audio)

9. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

10. A Universe from Nothing: Why There Is Something Rather Than Nothing by Lawrence M. Krauss, narrated by the author & Simon Vance (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

