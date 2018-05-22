Audible.com best-sellers for week ending May 18:

Fiction

1. Girl Last Seen by Nina Laurin, narrated by Vanessa Johansson (Hachette Audio)

2. Hell Divers III: Deliverance: The Hell Divers series by Nicholas Sansbury Smith, narrated by R. C. Bray (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

3. Norse Mythology by Nail Gaiman, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

4. Ready Player One by Ernest Cline, narrated by Wil Wheaton (Random House Audio)

5. War Storm: Red Queen Series by Victoria Aveyard, narrated by Amanda Dolan, Erin Spencer, Saskia Maarleveld, Vikas Adam and Charlie Thurston (HarperAudio)

6. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore from J.K. Rowling)

7. Where'd You Go, Bernadette: A Novel by Maria Semple, narrated by Kathleen Wilhoite (Hachette Audio)

8. The Fallen by David Baldacci, narrated by Kyf Brewer and Orlagh Cassidy (Hachette Audio)

9. The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen, narrated by Julia Whelan (Macmillan Audio)

10. The Unremembered Girl by Eliza Maxwell, narrated by Will Damron (Brilliance Audio)

Nonfiction

1. Wait, What?: And Life's Other Essential Questions by James E. Ryan, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

2. 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)

3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

4. How to Change Your Mind by Michael Pollan, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

5. Kick Ass with Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

6. Lion by Saroo Brierley and Larry Buttrose, narrated by Vikas Adam (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

7. Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity by Iliza Shlesinger, narrated by Mayim Bialik and Iliza Shlesinger (Audible Studios)

8. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis, narrated by the author (Thomas Nelson Publishers)

9. I'll Be Gone in the Dark by Michelle McNamara. Narrated by Gabra Zackman, Gillian Flynn and Patton Oswalt (HarperAudio)

10. Unfu(asterisk)k Yourself by Gary John Bishop, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

