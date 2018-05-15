Audible.com best-sellers for week ending May 11:

Fiction

1. Norse Mythology by Nail Gaiman, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

2.The Secret, Book & Scone Society by Ellery Adams, narrated by Cris Dukehart (Dreamscape Media, LLC.)

3.The Handmaid's Tale: Special Edition by Margaret Atwood, narrated by Claire Danes and a full cast (Audible Studios)

4.The Fellowship of the Ring by J. R. R. Tolkien, narrated by Rob Inglis (Recorded Books)

5.14 by Peter Clines, narrated by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

6.Ready Player One by Ernest Cline, narrated by Wil Wheaton (Random House Audio)

7.Macbeth: A Novel by A. J. Hartley and David Hewson, narrated by Alan Cumming (Audile Studios)

8.Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore from J.K. Rowling)

9.The Fallen by David Baldacci, narrated by Kyf Brewer and Orlagh Cassidy (Hachette Audio)

10.The Orphan's Tale by Pam Jenoff, narrated by Jennifer Wydra and Kyla Garcia (Harlequin Audio)

Nonfiction

1. American Pharoah by Joe Drape, narrated by Aaron Abano (Hachette Audio)

2. Kick Ass with Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

3. Barking Up the Wrong Tree by Eric Barker, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

5.The 5 Second Rule by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Mel Robbins Productions, Inc.)

6.I'll be Gone in the Dark by Michelle McNamara. Narrated by Gabra Zackman, Gillian Flynn and Patton Oswalt (HarperAudio)

7.A Higher Loyalty by James Comey, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

8.The Soul of America by Jon Meacham, narrated by Fred Sanders and the author (Random House Audio)

9.Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis, narrated by the author (Thomas Nelson Publishers)

10.I Can't Make This Up by Kevin Hart, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

