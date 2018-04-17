Audible.com best-sellers for week ending April 13:

Fiction

1. Ready Player One by Ernest Cline, narrated by Wil Wheaton (Random House Audio)

2. Deep Dark Descending by Allen Eskens, narrated by R. C. Bray (Tantor Audio)

3. Gone to Dust by Matt Goldman, narrated by MacLeod Andrews (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

4. The Thief by J. R. Ward, narrated by Jim Frangione (Random House Audio)

5. A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L'Engle, narrated by a full cast (Listening Library)

6. Kill Creek by Scott Thomas, narrated by Bernard Setaro Clark (Audible Studios)

7. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J. K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore from J. K. Rowling)

8. The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen, narrated by Julia Whelan (Macmillan Audio)

9. The Identicals by Elin Hilderbrand, narrated by Erin Bennett (Hachette Audio)

10. The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan (Macmillan Audio)

Nonfiction

1. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

2. Stuff Matters by Mark Miodownik, narrated by Michael Page (Tantor Audio)

3. Your Inner Critic is a Big Jerk by Danielle Krysa, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

4. West Cork by Sam Bungey and Jennifer Forde, narrated by Sam Bungey andn Jennifer Forde (Audible Originals)

5. Crushing It by Gary Vaynerchuk, narrated by the author, Rick Roll, and Amy Schmittauer (Harper Audio)

6. I'll be Gone in the Dark by Michelle McNamara. Narrated by Gabra Zackman, Gillian Flynn and Patton Oswalt (HarperAudio)

7. Unf(asterisk)ck Yourself by Gary John Bishop, narrated by the author (Harper Audio)

8. How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis, narrated by the author (Thomas Nelson Publishers)

10. The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg, narrated by Mike Chamberlain (Random House Audio)

______