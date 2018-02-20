Audible.com best-sellers for week ending February 16:

Fiction

1. The Dispatcher by John Scalzi, narrated by Zachary Quinto (Audible Studios)

2. Ready Player One by Ernest Cline, narrated by Wil Wheaton (Random House Audio)

3. Sherlock Holmes by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, narrated by Stephen Fry (Audible Studios)

4. The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan (Macmillan Audio)

5. The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen, narrated by Julia Whelan (Macmillan Audio)

6. A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L'Engle, narrated by a full cast (Listening Library)

7. The Woman in the Window by A.J. Finn, narrated by Anne Marie Lee (Harper Audio)

8. Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate, narrated by Emily Rankin and Catherine Taber (Random House Audio)

9. Night Moves by Jonathan Kellerman, narrated by John Rubenstein (Random House Audio)

10. Zero Hour by Craig Alanson, narrated by R.C. Bray (Podium Publishing)

Nonfiction

1. West Cork by Sam Bungey and Jennifer Forde, narrated by Sam Bungey andn Jennifer Forde (Audible Originals)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

3. Attached by Amir Levine and Rachel S. F. Heller, narrated by Walter Dixon (Gildan Media, LLC)

4. Enlightenment Now by Steven Pinker, narrated by Arthur Morey (Penguin Audio)

5. Unf(asterisk)ck Yourself by Gary John Bishop, narrated by the author (Harper Audio)

6. How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff, narrated by the author and Holter Graham (Macmillan Audio)

8. The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg, narrated by Mike Chamberlain (Random House Audio)

9. Principles by Ray Dalio, narrated by the author and Jeremy Bobb (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. The Last Black Unicorn by Tiffany Haddish, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

