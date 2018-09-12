Following widespread backlash over comments the comedian made about the #MeToo movement in an interview published Tuesday, “The Tonight Show” has canceled an appearance by Norm Macdonald that was to air Tuesday night.

“Out of sensitivity to our audience and in light of Norm Macdonald’s comments in the press today, The Tonight Show has decided to cancel his appearance on Tuesday’s telecast,” NBC said in a statement provided to TheWrap.

Earlier Tuesday, Macdonald was widely criticized after he told the Hollywood Reporter, “I’m happy the #MeToo movement has slowed down a little bit.”

Among other comments, Macdonald also mentioned Roseanne Barr and Louis C.K., saying, “There are very few people that have gone through what they have, losing everything in a day. Of course, people will go, ‘What about the victims?’ But you know what? The victims didn’t have to go through that.”

The comments were met with heavy criticism on social media, prompting Macdonald to apologize later in the day, saying he did not intend to defend the “terrible mistakes” Barr and C.K. made, and that “If my words sounded like I was minimizing the pain that their victims feel to this day, I am deeply sorry.”

Macdonald’s Netflix comedy show, “Norm Macdonald Has a Show,” will premiere on the streaming service Sept. 14 as scheduled, an individual with knowledge of the matter told TheWrap.