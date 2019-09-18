What better way to celebrate 50 years of food, glorious food, than in a movie theater, highlighting favorites where food is integral to the show?

In collaboration with the Heights Theater (3951 Central Av. NE., Columbia Heights, 763-789-4992, heightstheater.com), the Star Tribune presents Taste Movie Nights at the Heights, a four-week series of Wednesday night events. The festivities begin at 7 p.m. with music on the theater’s classic Wurlitzer organ, followed by door prizes at 7:30 p.m. and the movie shortly after that. Cost is $10 for each. Come for one, or come for all of the shows. Tickets are available at heightstheater.com.

The movies represent four of the five decades of Taste.

Oct. 2: “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?” (1967, “Well, Tillie, when the hell are we going to get some dinner?”) with Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn, Sidney Poitier and Katharine Houghton. Nominated for 10 Academy Awards, won two.

Oct. 9: “The Godfather” (1972, “Leave the gun — take the cannoli”) with Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton and many more. Nominated for 11 Academy Awards, won three.

Oct. 16: “The Big Chill” (1983, “I know what Alex would say: ‘What’s for dessert?’”) with Glenn Close, Kevin Kline, Jeff Goldblum, William Hurt, Tom Berenger, JoBeth Williams and Mary Kay Place. Nominated for three Academy Awards.

Oct. 23: “Julie & Julia” (2009, “I’m Julia Child. Bon appétit!”) with Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, Stanley Tucci and Chris Messina. Nominated for one Academy Award. □