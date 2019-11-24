When Brian Kateman started the Reducetarian movement five years ago, his father, Russell Kateman, supported the concept of reducing the world's consumption of animal products. Russell just didn't follow the dietary approach himself. Surely he could love both his child and his fast food.

Then, last year, Russell gave in and cut back on animal-based foods. "I was really addicted to meat and being lazy, but now I feel like a new man," said the 67-year-old optometrist.

Since changing his eating habits, which included three-times-a-week visits to Chick-fil-A, the Staten Island resident has shed 20 pounds and no longer needs to take cholesterol pills. His doctor also reduced his diabetes medicine. "I move more," Russell Kateman said. "I enjoy life more." And he's meeting a Reducetarian goal.

The Reducetarian movement's quest is "to improve human health, protect the environment, and spare farm animals from cruelty by reducing societal consumption of animal products." The concept of eating less meat, poultry, seafood, eggs and dairy isn't new. But in an era of extreme diets, the idea of moderation and acceptance is novel.

The movement's approach is "don't let perfectionism get in the way of the good," Brian Kateman said. "Reduce rather than be perfect."

To illustrate his point, he shared a personal story. Years ago at an IHOP on Staten Island, his friend had ordered a side of bacon. When the waitress came to clear the plates, Brian grabbed the last, uneaten strip. At the time, he was a vegetarian trying to transition to veganism. "I would fall off the plant-based wagon," he admitted. But he knew succumbing to one bacon temptation could not derail him from his grander objectives; it only strengthened his resolve.

The Reducetarian umbrella covers a number of diets, including vegetarian, vegan, omnivore and flexitarian. The goals are to lower the global consumption of animal products by 10%. To help meet this challenge, Brian Kateman recommended individuals and families alter traditional eating patterns with such practices as Meatless Mondays, weekday vegetarianism or vegan-before-6-p.m.

Reducetarianism is deeply tied to environmental and animal welfare causes, but its health benefits are undeniable. A plant-rich diet can help ward off many ailments, including heart disease, diabetes, certain cancers, high blood pressure and diabetes. It can also boost your mood and lengthen your life expectancy. In a study published in August in the Journal of the American Heart Association, researchers tracked the food intake of middle-aged participants between 1987 and 2017 and determined that "diets consisting of predominantly plant foods and that are lower in animal foods were associated with a lower risk of incident cardiovascular disease, cardiovascular disease mortality, and all-cause mortality in a general population." To gain the health advantage, you don't need to eliminate meat from your menu — just change the food group ratios.

"This is a more practical approach," said Lisa Sasson, a clinical professor in New York University's department of nutrition and food studies. "You're not a vegetarian and you're not a heavy meat-eater."

As for Russell Kateman, the new convert regularly dines on sauteed broccoli, soups and salads. He still eats a steak once a month, with his son's full support.