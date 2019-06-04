For about a decade and a half now, Chan Poling has been able to keep his two locally adored bands the Suburbs and the New Standards moving along at the same time with admirable grace. This summer, though, they’re simultaneously coming to a halt.

Both groups cancelled high-profile gigs late last week after Poling found out he needs to have oral surgery this week.

The Suburbs were supposed to play the Music in the Zoo series at the Minnesota Zoo on June 19 (a gig we hear was nearly sold-out). The New Standards had a date at the Ordway on June 27. Each performance had to be outright cancelled, and refunds are being given to ticketholders.

“We hate to interrupt the music, but we'll be back as soon as we can,” the Suburbs posted via their Facebook page. “If we can reschedule the date for later this summer, those who had tickets will get notified first to purchase new tickets for the new date.”

The Suburbs’ annual lakeside gig Aug. 24 at Lord Fletcher’s on Lake Minnetonka (near where the band formed in 1977) is still on for now. They’re also still due to return to New York to play the Mercury Lounge on July 24. The New Standards also have one more summer gig on the books with the BoDeans at the Hilde Amphitheater in Plymouth on Aug. 17.

At least another of the busybody Poling’s projects, the “Glensheen” musical, can be seen during his downtime. By genuine popular demand, it’s being brought back July 6-Aug. 4 to St. Paul’s History Theatre.

Best wishes on a speedy recovery, Mr. Poling.