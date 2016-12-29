At 26, Lawrence Schiller was already taking pictures of some of the world’s biggest celebrities.

He photographed Marilyn Monroe in 1962. He captured the face of a distraught Pat Nixon as her husband, Richard, conceded the presidential election in 1960.

And in 1963, after traveling from Los Angeles to Las Vegas with Debbie Reynolds, he was witness to a moment that he felt was emblematic of the relationship between Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher, both of whom died this week.

That photograph, of Fisher gazing at her mother as Reynolds performed onstage, was shared widely on social media Thursday, after the news broke that Reynolds had died Wednesday, a day after Fisher’s death.

Carrie, watching her mother from the wings. pic.twitter.com/QWE2YnQLJD — Martha Plimpton (@MarthaPlimpton) December 29, 2016

In a phone interview, Schiller, 80, whose name was often stripped from the photo as it spread across the internet, described what he remembered of the relationship between the two actresses. He said that Fisher, who was 6 years old at the time, seemed content to sit and stare at her mother for hours.

“Her daughter was really mesmerized by her mother always,” he said. “That’s what really stood out.”

He said he had noticed the quality early on, when he was taking portraits of Reynolds at her home on Sunset Boulevard in Beverly Hills. Fisher would sit in the corner and watch as he took picture after picture, he said.

In Las Vegas, where Reynolds was performing at the Riviera Hotel, Schiller said he saw that dynamic crystallized: As Reynolds took the stage, someone who was watching over Fisher brought a stool to the wing. Fisher clambered up on top of it “all by herself,” he said, and sat through the entire performance.

Reynolds began performing a “singing-dancing act” at the Riviera in the early 1960s. By 1966, she would regularly perform seven nights a week at the venue over the course of a month and a half, according to a Los Angeles Times article from that year.

“You’re waiting for the moment in which something you’ve seen is illustrated,” Schiller said. “And then you don’t even stop and think. The image is there and your camera is like a sponge to absorb the moment.”

Schiller was a photographer for magazines such as the Saturday Evening Post and Life during the 1960s, before he graduated into directing and producing feature films, including a section of the 1969 film “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and “Lady Sings the Blues,” in 1972.

He said that taking the picture was “not as easy as it looks.”

In an instant, he had to know what lens he was going to use (wide angle, 28 millimeter), his shutter speed (slow), and that Reynolds and Fisher were both in focus. He used a Leica, the type of camera he always used for fly-on-the-wall pictures, partly because of its relatively quiet shutter.

Schiller said that these sorts of technical considerations were ones you had to get past in order to be a professional.

“You overcome the technology, and that’s what allows you to be a good photojournalist,” he said. “The technology becomes secondary.”