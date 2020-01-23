Across Minnesota, residents of the State of Hockey are honoring a young boy who died tragically before his dream of playing in the state high school tournament could come to life.

Marshall “Turbo” Bader, 9, was killed Sunday in an accident on his family’s farm in Boy River, Minn., a town of 47 residents about 185 miles northwest of the Twin Cities.

An avid hockey player, Marshall was “made for the ice,” his family said in an obituary. “He couldn’t wait to be a [Grand Rapids] Thunderhawk and play in the state tourney with his friends.”

Now hockey players and fans are honoring him with “sticks out,” leaving a hockey stick outside to mark his passing. Even the Minnesota Wild took note, posting a picture of sticks against the team logo on the Facebook page of the Grand Rapids Amateur Hockey Association.