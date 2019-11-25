Frequent fliers often find themselves with hefty phone bills, and global travelers can drain their roaming data allowance. But eagles?

Russian ornithologists tracking the migration routes of 13 endangered steppe eagles carrying SMS transmitters ran out of money when one of the birds, Min, drained the researchers' phone credit for the project.

He suddenly sent hundreds of backlogged text messages at once as he flew to Iran, where the rates are more expensive.

The researchers, from the independent RRR Conservation Network, have been tracking eagles' migration routes since 2015 in an effort to focus conservation efforts on specific areas. The birds can come into contact with power lines, poison traps and a veterinary drug that killed millions of vultures in the 1990s.

Elena Shnayder, a scientist based in Siberia who works for the conservation network, said that the team had equipped the 13 steppe eagles with tracking devices that send text messages with their coordinates four times a day.

Every time a message is sent back, the Russian company operating the eagles' SMS transmitters, MegaFon, bills the network. The scientists expected to receive periodic text messages when the eagles flew over countries.

Shnayder said the team also had expected to lose track of some eagles over the summer. When Min reappeared in Iran in early October, the researchers gasped when they began receiving a rush of data.

Hundreds of text messages flooded in from Min at once, each costing about 77 cents — more than five times the expected price — and blowing through the project's budget.

"He disappeared for five months, and all of a sudden here he is, with a very, very heavy phone bill," Shnayder said.

The bird, which the team had been monitoring since 2018, seems to have flown for months in areas without coverage, mostly in Kazakhstan.

The conservation group has resorted to a crowdfunding campaign to cover the extra costs. Plus, MegaFon said it would refund a few months' worth of roaming charges from Min and the other 12 eagles, and it offered special rates to the project going forward, Shnayder said.

Russia had fewer than 10,000 steppe eagles in 2013, according to the conservation group. The bird breeds in southern Russia and in Kazakhstan, but their yearly migration can take them as far as India, the Middle East and Africa.

Min, meanwhile, was last heard from in Yemen.