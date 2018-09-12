Go to many Japanese restaurants, and shishito peppers are as much a staple on the menu as bowls of edamame. Quickly sautéed until the vibrant green peppers soften and begin to blister, they're often served in a small bowl, seasoned with soy sauce and maybe a touch of vinegar, and garnished with a sprinkling of bonito flakes.

The Japanese peppers can be found year-round, although the growing season typically extends from summer to early fall. Thin-skinned, the delicate finger-length peppers are known for a mild sweetness offset with a gentle heat. Tame as they often are, every once in a while a pepper packs a jolt of heat, and tackling a plate can be quite an adventure.

Readily available in Asian grocery stores, the peppers can also be found at farmers markets and are increasingly turning up in large supermarkets as they gain popularity. At the same time, chefs and home cooks are beginning to appreciate the pepper's versatility.

Although the traditional simple preparation in Japanese restaurants is always good, Jason Bowlin, chef de cuisine at Redbird in Los Angeles, prepares a spicy shishito dish tossed with bright, fresh citrus juice and fish sauce. The dish is served with crispy red quinoa and shaved orange bottarga (salted, cured fish roe), a colorful play on flavors and textures that is salty and crunchy, with just the right amount of acid.

There's also shishito tempura, from chef Zaz Suffy at Balboa Park in Los Angeles. Instead of serving the tempura with a classic dipping sauce, however, she sprinkles the pepper with bright red Sriracha salt she makes herself. "It adds a pop of flavor that balances the peppers perfectly," she said.

Because of their small size and delicate walls, the peppers can be added to a variety of dishes, seeds and all. Slice them up and add them to scrambled eggs, or char them quickly on a grill, the smoky notes complementing the delicate heat of the peppers. Use shishitos to add mild spice to salsas, gazpachos and rich stews, or quickly pickle the peppers to serve as an appetizer or cocktail garnish.

Or stuff the peppers with tuna or cheese — fresh goat cheese is a natural pairing, the gentle grassy notes of the cheese a complement to the mild heat of the peppers.

The peppers also work well in a bánh mì-inspired grilled cheese sandwich, layered with pickled carrot and daikon strips and sprigs of fresh cilantro.

Jonathan Whitener, chef/owner of Here's Looking at You in Los Angeles, offers his own take on the peppers. He blisters them and serves them alongside tonnato, an Italian tuna-based sauce he flavors with lemon, capers, fish sauce and Thai chiles. He then garnishes the sauce with a pinch of the powdered dried plum known as huamei. The bright pink powder is at once salty, tart and sweet.