The Rodgers Rule

Where it started: Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr crashed onto a scrambling Aaron Rodgers in a game Oct. 15, 2017. Rodgers broke his collarbone, ending his season.

Where it ended: Defenders cannot land with their full body weight on a QB if he’s tackled or just after a pass.

The fallout: In Week 1, there were 15 penalties for roughing the passer. Five of those were for defenders landing with their body weight on a QB.

Vikings penalized: Antwione Williams was penalized in a preseason game against Jacksonville; Sheldon Richardson was penalized against San Francisco.