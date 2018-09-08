BILLINGS, Mont. — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Gene Cornish of The Rascals collapsed on stage while performing in Montana, a theater official said.

The 74-year-old Cornish was taken to a hospital Friday, the Billings Gazette reported . There was no immediate word on his condition.

Medical personnel used a defibrillator and performed CPR on Cornish before he was taken to a hospital, said Jody Grant, programming and marketing director for the Alberta Bair Theater in Billings, where Cornish was performing with Rascals organist Felix Cavaliere.

Cornish's publicist, Melissa Kucirek, said Saturday she did not yet have an update on his condition.

Cornish and Cavaliere had completed the first song of a concert and Cavaliere began playing one of the band's 1960s hits, "A Beautiful Morning," when Cornish collapsed.

The Rascals' other hits included "Good Lovin,'" "Groovin'" and "People Got to Be Free."

Cornish, Cavalier and vocalist Eddie Brigati formed the band in 1965, according to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame .

The band was inducted into the hall in 1997.