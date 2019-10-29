Like a good gospel preacher, Americana musician Rhiannon Giddens becomes more and more impassioned when she talks about her efforts to promote the musical contributions of populations that have been overlooked, or, as she puts it, “disappeared.”

“There’s so much pushback,” Giddens, 42, said with a chuckle. “People who put Europe in the center of the universe, they’re very fragile. They’ll say, ‘You’re so smug, you’re stripping everything away from the Europeans.’ But Europe is merely part of a larger global culture.

“I’m not trying to strip anybody’s accomplishments from anyone,” she said. “I’m just asking, ‘Can we look at this a little more accurately?’ ”

Her latest album, “There Is No Other,” is a collaboration with Italian multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi, with whom she’s on a U.S. tour that includes a stop at the Dakota.

A couple romantically and professionally, Giddens and Turrisi have married their respective fascinations with the roots of their homelands on the new album. That project reunited her with roots musician Joe Henry, who shared a traditional folk album Grammy Award with her and her former band, the Carolina Chocolate Drops, for their 2010 album, “Genuine Negro Jig.”

“Musicians always find these points of connection,” she said of the bracingly eclectic collection that travels from folk-gospel standard “Wayfaring Stranger” to Italian opera composer Gian Carlo Menotti’s aria “Black Swan” to early-20th-century singer-songwriter/banjo player Ola Belle Reed’s “Gonna Write Me a Letter” to several of Giddens’ own compositions.

Rhiannon Giddens With: Francesco Turrisi. When: 7 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 1. Where: The Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. Tickets: $50-$75. dakotacooks.org.

The diversity of the album’s songs showcases both musicians’ instrumental dexterity — she moves from her main instrument, the minstrel banjo, to violin and viola, while Turrisi hopscotches from accordion, cello, piano, oud and banjo to a variety of percussion instruments.

The connective thread is Giddens’ exceptionally nuanced voice, which has made her one of the most lauded singers of the new millennium.

“It was clear the first time I heard her at rehearsal,” superstar producer T Bone Burnett said. “Rhiannon is next in a long line of singers that include Marian Anderson, Odetta, Mahalia Jackson, Rosetta Tharpe. She can take this strange music that’s grown out of this convergence of cultures, and take it back around the world.”

That’s what she has continued to do to considerable acclaim on many fronts. The MacArthur Foundation awarded her one of its so-called genius grants in 2017, which has allowed her to continue pursuing projects she’d always envisioned.

Those projects include “Songs of Our Native Daughters,” released this year, highlighting songs based on writings of 19th-century African-American women. Giddens collaborated with musicians Amythyst Kiah, Leyla McCalla and Allison Russell in adding music to century-old letters and poetry expressing the impact of slavery.

She also caught the attention of filmmaker Ken Burns, who tapped her for a significant role in his series “Country Music,” which aired recently on PBS.

“We love her to death,” Burns said. “She’s talking off-camera about stuff that ratifies a lot of assumptions people have about country music. Then, we pull back and we see this African-American woman with dyed hair, and it helps deconstruct whatever defenses you might have and helps enable people to hear this music.”