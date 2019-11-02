Sen. Elizabeth Warren released more than 40 pages of tax and health care policy on Friday, unveiling a massive plan to overhaul the nation’s health care system and shift tens of trillions of dollars in the U.S. economy.

Warren’s plan adopts virtually in its entirety the vision for U.S. health care set out by Sen. Bernie Sanders in his Medicare for All legislation. It would place all Americans on a single government insurer, virtually eradicating more than 150 million private health insurance plans, while levying more than $15 trillion in new taxes on businesses and the rich to fund a generous and universal benefits package.

Warren, who criticized “single-payer” as recently as 2012, had already embraced this part of Medicare for All in her 2020 presidential election bid. But unlike Sanders, she has now specified exactly how she envisions to pay for such a radical shift — a move that could both earn her praise for precision but also open her up to new lines of attack.

“Warren has laid out the most specific Medicare for All plan ever, which she will and should get credit for,” said Larry Levitt, a health care expert at the Kaiser Family Foundation. “But it is also now a juicy target for critics, who will now have lots to shoot at.”

Warren’s plan relies on math that some economists have already begun to question, including optimistic estimates for how much revenue certain plans — like beefing up tax enforcement — would bring into federal coffers. To avoid being branded a middle-class tax hike, the plan also creates a large new tax aimed at employers that some critics say will likely have the effect of suppressing workers’ wages and could create perverse hiring ­incentives.

But the legislation gives something to health care experts, voters, and Democratic presidential rivals — a key document to evaluate. It may represent the largest government expansion in recent history, reflecting the slow embrace of single-payer by an increasing share of the Democratic Party, and aims to address an enormous slew of problems in the U.S. health care system.

If Warren’s plan were implemented, every person in the U.S. would be automatically enrolled in the new Medicare for All system, regardless of his or her ­personal preference.

The average American household currently spends $5,000 per person on health care. About 30 million Americans currently have no ­insurance and tens of millions more are considered “underinsured.” Hundreds of thousands of people go bankrupt every year in part because of their medical bills.

The plan aims to address all these problems at once. Under this new Medicare for All system, every American would be guaranteed medical, dental, vision, and auditory care with virtually no deductibles, premiums, or co-payments of any form. There is no apparent limit on how many times they can go to the doctor or the dentist and have the government pick up the tab.

This structure is exactly the same as Sanders’ bill from which it draws inspiration. That decision insulates Warren from potential criticisms by Sanders’ allies who have bashed other lawmakers who do not support offering universal and free government care when they walk in the door, or what’s known as “point of service” care. A number of presidential candidates who signed onto Sanders’ bill in 2017 have since wavered on some of these key components.

“No one other than Sanders and Warren have offered a plan to cover everyone in America and eliminate the pernicious barriers to care,” said Adam Gaffney, a doctor and president of Physicians for a National Health Program, which supports single-payer.

The flip side of embracing the maximal package of health care benefits is that it also dramatically increases the price tag. Although single-payer advocates say their universal plan will lower health care spending by forcing providers to accept lower payments, the legislation in other ways expands what will be spent on health care.

The legislation gives insurance to more than 30 million Americans who currently do not have it. Those who already have it may use more health care — going to the doctor or dentist more frequently, for instance — since they face little or no financial cost for doing so. And Warren is already on record for supporting health care for immigrants, potentially further increasing the proposal’s cost.

The estimates for how much this would all cost vary wildly, but are crucial for evaluating whether Warren’s math checks out. A letter from her campaign cites seven different estimates for how much single-payer would cost — ranging from conservative groups to liberal economists — that vary by many trillions of dollars.

The campaign cited the estimate of national health spending provided by the nonprofit Urban Institute, which projects a robust single-payer plan would cost $34 trillion over a decade. Several European countries with single-payer systems have forms of cost-sharing that require patients to spend their own money while going to the doctor, said Harold Pollack, a health care expert at the University of Chicago.

Warren rejects that approach. By eliminating even minimal patient costs and private spending, she is offering a plan as aggressive on benefits as Sanders. But in doing so, she is also forced to propose controversial, eye-popping tax increases.