The sub-60 club
Al Geiberger, Memphis Classic, 1977
Chip Beck, Las Vegas Invitational, 1991
David Duval, Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, 1999
Paul Goydos, John Deere Classic, 2010
Stuart Appleby, Greenbrier Classic, 2010
Jim Furyk, BMW Championship, 2013
Jim Furyk, Travelers Championship, 2016
Justin Thomas, Sony Open, 2017
Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Championship, 2018
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers' Tyler Johnson could be primed for breakthrough season
The outgoing junior is the U's most proven wide receiver.
Twins
Lester, Happ combine to lead Cubs to 1-0 win over Pirates
Jon Lester pitched six innings to win for the first time in just over a month and Ian Happ homered as the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 on Thursday night.
Gophers
How Tyler Johnson compares statistically to other Gophers receivers
He caught 35 passes last season; no other wideout caught more than 11.
Golf
Salas shoots 62 to tie course record, take Indy LPGA lead
Lizette Salas' waited 77 minutes to line up her 4-foot putt to take the lead Thursday at the Indy Women in Tech Championship.
Gophers
Fleck still not ready to name Gophers starting QB
The competition between redshirt freshman Tanner Morgan and true freshman Zack Annexstad to emerge as the starter for the Aug. 30 season opener against New Mexico State goes on, with Fleck needing more time to decide.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.