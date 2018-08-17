The sub-60 club

Al Geiberger, Memphis Classic, 1977

Chip Beck, Las Vegas Invitational, 1991

David Duval, Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, 1999

Paul Goydos, John Deere Classic, 2010

Stuart Appleby, Greenbrier Classic, 2010

Jim Furyk, BMW Championship, 2013

Jim Furyk, Travelers Championship, 2016

Justin Thomas, Sony Open, 2017

Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Championship, 2018