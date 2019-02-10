The Pattern Looks Just Right for Snow

Friday's Arctic Sunshine
Take a look at this NASA satellite image below, which was taken Friday, February 8th over Lake Michigan and Lake Superior. Cold temps and a WNW wind created streaks of lake effect snow bands across both lakes, which seem to stretch for miles and miles! Also note how white the ground is over Wisconsin and Minnesota after last weeks recent rounds of snow. Can you see the frozen and snow covered MN lakes? Lake Mille Lacs, Leech, Upper & Lower Red, and Lake of the Woods can all be seen!! Very neat!
Great Lakes Ice Coverage
According to NOAA's GLERL, Lake Superior is nearly 67% covered in ice, which is greater than it was at this time last year and also in 2017. The last couple of weeks have really helped with significant ice growth over the Great Lakes region. Interestingly, the entire great lakes (as of February 8th) was sitting at nearly 51% ice coverage, which is just slightly below the long-term average of 55%.
____________________________________________________________________________
Winter Weather Advisory 6AM to 6PM Sunday
...ANOTHER ROUND OF SNOW DEVELOPING...
"A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of southern Minnesota, and west central Wisconsin from 6 AM Sunday morning, to 6 PM Sunday evening. The advisory is mainly south of a line from New Ulm, to Prior Lake, and Cottage Grove in Minnesota, and from River Falls to Bloomer, and southward in Wisconsin."
"Snow is expected to develop along the Iowa border toward sunrise Sunday, and spread rapidly northeast across far southern Minnesota by noon. It will also spread into west central Wisconsin by the early afternoon. Although the snow is not expected to be heavy, the best time for accumulating snowfall will occur between the late morning, through the mid afternoon hours. As the snow ends by Sunday evening, areas in the advisory will receive 3 to 4 inches of snow, with locally higher amounts possible. Not much wind will accompany this storm, but some drifting is likely in open country."
"The main hazard will be snow covered roads with slippery conditions developing."
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Snowy Sunday Ahead!
Well, you may have heard the rumors about more snow on the way and you're right! It appears that we could have 2 more rounds, the first of which moves through Sunday and the second will be here Tuesday. Here's the weather outlook for Sunday, which shows areas of light snow moving through the southern half of the state. This will be another light fluffy snow event, which will make roadways slippery once again. Latest thinking is 1" to 4" across the southern half of the state with the heaviest amounts setting up south of the Twin Cities.
Sunday Snow Potential
According to NOAA's NDFD, there appears to be a fairly decent swath of 1" to 4" across the southern half of the state with the greatest in the southeastern part of the state.
_________________________________________________________________________
Another Round of (Heavier) Snow Tuesday?
Here's a look at the 2nd round of possibly even heavier snow expected to move through the region late Monday and Tuesday. The storm will track from northern Missouri to the Great Lakes with heavier snow on it's northern side. Models have been pretty consistent on the track and placement of snow each run. Confidence continues to grow in what could be another sour commute Tuesday and Wednesday - ugh!
___________________________________________________________________
Round #2 of Snow Tuesday
Here's the latest thinking from the NWS Twin Cities regarding our next system. There is still some uncertainty on the track and amounts, but confidence is growing on a potential high-impact system. Stay tuned!
"The forecast is still on track for potentially another high-impact winter storm Monday night through Tuesday. The heaviest snowfall looks to be across southern & eastern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. Blowing snow also looks to occur in southwest Minnesota during the day on Tuesday."
Current Snow Depth
Saturday was a pretty chilly day with temps early in the morning well below 0F. In fact, some locations across far northern MN dropped into the -30s! The good news is that we won't be quite as cold over the next few days as temperatures continue to gradually warm. Temps will rebound into the 10s to near 20F today and into the upper 20s tomorrow! Keep in mind that our average high is in the upper 20s now, so the extended outlook looks chillier than average as we head into much of next week and beyond.
____________________________________________________________________________
"The science behind the polar vortex"
Temperature Anomalies
Here's a look at the temperature anomaly aross North America on Saturday, which showed cooler than aveage readings across much of the Lower 48 and especially across the northern tier of the nation and Western Canada. However, warmer than average temps continued across parts of the Mid-Atlantic and into Florida.
___________________________________________________________________________
Ice Safety Reminder
________________________________________________________________________
By Paul Douglas
Doctors have the Hippocratic Oath, which roughly translates into "First, do no harm." Meteorologists take a similar vow. "First, go out of your way to annoy the general public."
Forecasters have an uncanny ability to make you feel worse than you thought possible. Wind chill. Heat index. Hassle Factor. Now there's a Snow & Cold Index. The Minnesota DNR evaluates temperature, snowfall and snow cover to come up with a value. Right now we're enjoying a moderate winter, much like last year. 2013-2014 was severe, but the last 'very severe' winters were back in the 80s.
1-3 inches of snow may slow things down a bit Sunday, but the main event comes Tuesday, as a juicy storm tracks south/east of Minnesota. A plowable snowfall is likely, totals may reach 4-8 inches.
Talk about a true Goldilocks Pattern for snow lovers. The combination of northern cold and southern moisture looks JUST RIGHT into next week, with highs in the teens and 20s. At this rate February may be our snowiest month, which rather quite rare.
Whatever happened to El Nino? Right.
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: 1" to 3" snow. slick roads again. Winds: NE 7-12. High: 19.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Light snow ends. Winds: ENE 5. Low: 14.
MONDAY: Cloudy. Snow arrives at night. Winds: E 10-15. High: 26.
TUESDAY: Plowable snowfall. 4" to 8" possible. Winds: N 10-20. Wake-up: 21. High: 24.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, better travel weather. Winds: W 5-10. Wake-up: 11. High: 20.
THURSDAY: Coating of flakes. Colder wind. Winds: N 10-15. Wake-up: 14. High: 22.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and brisk. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 5. High: 18.
SATURDAY: Clouds increase. Late flurries? Winds: NE 7-12. Wake-up: 3. High: 17.
______________________________________________________
This Day in Weather History
February 10th
1965: A snowstorm dumps 15 inches of snow at Duluth over two days.
1861: An ice storm impacts Elk River. Coatings of 1/2 inch of ice are reported. The ice broke off many large branches and saplings were bent to the ground.
1857: Extreme cold at Fort Ripley. E.J. Baily, Assistant Surgeon notes: 'Spirit thermometer -50 at 6am. Mercury frozen in charcoal cup. Spirit thermometer at Little Falls 16 miles from the fort -56 at 6am. The lowest degree of cold on record in the territory'.
_______________________________________________________
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
February 10th
Average High: 27F (Record: 49F set in 1877)
Average Low: 11F (Record: -24F set in 1885)
Record Rainfall: 0.62" set in 2013
Record Snowfall: 4.3" set in 1953
_________________________________________________________
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
February 10th
Sunrise: 7:21am
Sunset: 5:34pm
Hours of Daylight: ~10 hours & 13 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 49 seconds
Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~1 hour and 27 minutes
__________________________________________________________
Moon Phase for February 10th at Midnight
1.6 Days Before First Quarter Moon
___________________________________
What's in the Night Sky?
According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:
"On February 9, 10 and 11, 2019, use the moon to find the red planet Mars, which still shines as brightly as a 1st-magnitude star, or one of the brightest stars in our sky. Then let Mars help you find a much fainter planet, distant Uranus. You’ll have no trouble seeing Mars, even in the glare of the waxing crescent moon. But chances are you won’t spot the planet Uranus with the eye alone; use your binoculars for this one, or a small telescope. Mars and Uranus are now quite close together on our sky’s dome. If you have binoculars, aim them at Mars to glimpse Uranus in the same binocular field. Just don’t mistake the star Omicron Piscium for Uranus. This star is brighter than Uranus. It makes a nice triangle with Mars and Uranus in a single binocular field."
7 Day Precipitation Potential
According to NOAA's WPC, the 7 day precipitation potential shows heavy precipitation continuing across the Western half of the country and especially in the Sierra Nevada Range where feet of snow will pile up! Meanwhile, another surge of heavier moisture will be found across parts of the Tennessee Valley.
See more from AJC HERE:
____________________________________________________________________________
________________________________________________________________________
