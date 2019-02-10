The Pattern Looks Just Right for Snow

Friday's Arctic Sunshine

Take a look at this NASA satellite image below, which was taken Friday, February 8th over Lake Michigan and Lake Superior. Cold temps and a WNW wind created streaks of lake effect snow bands across both lakes, which seem to stretch for miles and miles! Also note how white the ground is over Wisconsin and Minnesota after last weeks recent rounds of snow. Can you see the frozen and snow covered MN lakes? Lake Mille Lacs, Leech, Upper & Lower Red, and Lake of the Woods can all be seen!! Very neat!

Great Lakes Ice Coverage

According to NOAA's GLERL, Lake Superior is nearly 67% covered in ice, which is greater than it was at this time last year and also in 2017. The last couple of weeks have really helped with significant ice growth over the Great Lakes region. Interestingly, the entire great lakes (as of February 8th) was sitting at nearly 51% ice coverage, which is just slightly below the long-term average of 55%.



Winter Weather Advisory 6AM to 6PM Sunday

...ANOTHER ROUND OF SNOW DEVELOPING...

"A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of southern Minnesota, and west central Wisconsin from 6 AM Sunday morning, to 6 PM Sunday evening. The advisory is mainly south of a line from New Ulm, to Prior Lake, and Cottage Grove in Minnesota, and from River Falls to Bloomer, and southward in Wisconsin."

"Snow is expected to develop along the Iowa border toward sunrise Sunday, and spread rapidly northeast across far southern Minnesota by noon. It will also spread into west central Wisconsin by the early afternoon. Although the snow is not expected to be heavy, the best time for accumulating snowfall will occur between the late morning, through the mid afternoon hours. As the snow ends by Sunday evening, areas in the advisory will receive 3 to 4 inches of snow, with locally higher amounts possible. Not much wind will accompany this storm, but some drifting is likely in open country."

"The main hazard will be snow covered roads with slippery conditions developing."

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

Snowy Sunday Ahead!

Well, you may have heard the rumors about more snow on the way and you're right! It appears that we could have 2 more rounds, the first of which moves through Sunday and the second will be here Tuesday. Here's the weather outlook for Sunday, which shows areas of light snow moving through the southern half of the state. This will be another light fluffy snow event, which will make roadways slippery once again. Latest thinking is 1" to 4" across the southern half of the state with the heaviest amounts setting up south of the Twin Cities.

Sunday Snow Potential

According to NOAA's NDFD, there appears to be a fairly decent swath of 1" to 4" across the southern half of the state with the greatest in the southeastern part of the state.



Another Round of (Heavier) Snow Tuesday?

Here's a look at the 2nd round of possibly even heavier snow expected to move through the region late Monday and Tuesday. The storm will track from northern Missouri to the Great Lakes with heavier snow on it's northern side. Models have been pretty consistent on the track and placement of snow each run. Confidence continues to grow in what could be another sour commute Tuesday and Wednesday - ugh!

Round #2 of Snow Tuesday

Here's the latest thinking from the NWS Twin Cities regarding our next system. There is still some uncertainty on the track and amounts, but confidence is growing on a potential high-impact system. Stay tuned!

"The forecast is still on track for potentially another high-impact winter storm Monday night through Tuesday. The heaviest snowfall looks to be across southern & eastern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. Blowing snow also looks to occur in southwest Minnesota during the day on Tuesday."

Current Snow Depth

The latest snow depth report from the MSP Airport suggested 9" of snow on the ground as of Friday morning. Interestingly, this is the most snow we've had on the ground in the Twin Cities since the April Blizzard of last year. On April 15th & 16th, 2018 there was nearly 10 to 11 inches of snow on the ground. It looks like we'll be adding to this snow pack over the next several days as a couple more rounds of snow move through the region. ______________________________________________________________________________ Snowfall This Season Here's a look at how much snow has fallen across the region this winter season (since July 1st, 2018). Interestingly, even after adding 10.4" of snow at the MSP Airport this last week, the Twin Cities is still nearly 8" below average for the season! ____________________________________________________________________________ Weather Outlook Sunday

Sunday will be a snowy day across the southern half of the state with accumulations likely by the evening. Note that temperatures will also be quite running anywhere from -10F to near -20F below average.

Mild Weekend Ahead

Saturday was a pretty chilly day with temps early in the morning well below 0F. In fact, some locations across far northern MN dropped into the -30s! The good news is that we won't be quite as cold over the next few days as temperatures continue to gradually warm. Temps will rebound into the 10s to near 20F today and into the upper 20s tomorrow! Keep in mind that our average high is in the upper 20s now, so the extended outlook looks chillier than average as we head into much of next week and beyond. ____________________________________________________________________________

"The science behind the polar vortex"

"The polar vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding the Earth's North and South poles. The term vortex refers to the counter-clockwise flow of air that helps keep the colder air close to the poles (left globe). Often during winter in the Northern Hemisphere, the polar vortex will become less stable and expand, sending cold Arctic air southward over the United States with the jet stream (right globe). The polar vortex is nothing new – in fact, it's thought that the term first appeared in an 1853 issue of E. Littell's Living Age. "

Temperature Anomalies

Here's a look at the temperature anomaly aross North America on Saturday, which showed cooler than aveage readings across much of the Lower 48 and especially across the northern tier of the nation and Western Canada. However, warmer than average temps continued across parts of the Mid-Atlantic and into Florida.

_________________________________________________________________________ Temperature Outlook Colder than average temps will continue to linger in the Western US, which at times will slide into the Upper Midwest over the coming days. However, note the large blob of warmer than average temps that looks to conitnue across the Southern and Southeastern part of the country as we head into next week. This sharp temperature contrast could lead to strong/severe thunderstorm development in the Lower Mississippi Valley Monday. Stay tuned! _____________________________________________________________________________ Temperature Outlook According to NOAA's CPC, the temperature outlook from February 16th - 22nd suggests colder than average temperatures continuing across much of the northern and western half of the country. Meanwhile, folks in the southern and southeastern part of the country will continue warmer than average temps.

Spring Leaf Anomaly Here's an interesting map for folks that may be sick of winter. It's the NPN Spring Leaf Anomaly map, which shows that spring has indeed sprung across the southern tier of the nation. The red colors indicate that spring leaves are actually emerging earlier than average in those areas. _________________________________________________________________________ Ice Safety Reminder

Recent mild December weather has made for fairly unsafe ice condtions across parts of the state. The MN DNR has some basic guidelines on how thick the ice should be before you even think about stepping out onto the ice! Also remember that ice is NEVER 100% SAFE!



The Pattern Looks Just Right for Snow

By Paul Douglas

Doctors have the Hippocratic Oath, which roughly translates into "First, do no harm." Meteorologists take a similar vow. "First, go out of your way to annoy the general public." Forecasters have an uncanny ability to make you feel worse than you thought possible. Wind chill. Heat index. Hassle Factor. Now there's a Snow & Cold Index. The Minnesota DNR evaluates temperature, snowfall and snow cover to come up with a value. Right now we're enjoying a moderate winter, much like last year. 2013-2014 was severe, but the last 'very severe' winters were back in the 80s. 1-3 inches of snow may slow things down a bit Sunday, but the main event comes Tuesday, as a juicy storm tracks south/east of Minnesota. A plowable snowfall is likely, totals may reach 4-8 inches. Talk about a true Goldilocks Pattern for snow lovers. The combination of northern cold and southern moisture looks JUST RIGHT into next week, with highs in the teens and 20s. At this rate February may be our snowiest month, which rather quite rare. Whatever happened to El Nino? Right.

