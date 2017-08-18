Get ready for more P.J. Fleck on your televisions. The first-year Gophers football coach will have a live weekly studio show on Ch. 9 this fall, the network announced Friday.
The debut of “The P.J. Fleck Show,” a partnership between the University of Minnesota and Fox 9, will be Thursday, Aug. 24.
After the initial episode, the show will run on Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. for a half-hour. Former Gopher and NFL player Ron Johnson, KFAN’s Justin Gaard and Fox 9’s Hobie Artigue will join the coach on the show.
The four-part “Being P.J. Fleck” series is continuing on ESPNU this month, and video of Fleck awarding a scholarship earlier this month landed him on several outlets, including “The Today Show.”
Fleck and the Gophers will be on television again at 6 p.m. on Aug. 31: the Big Ten Network, for the season opener against Buffalo.
