– At lunchtime, a steakhouse in Rockefeller Center bustles with midtown office workers shouting at one another over the blare of Fleetwood Mac.

For Sarah Schneider and Chris Kelly, the environment triggers specific memories. “You know when you have a stress dream, where you’re, like, one credit short of graduating?” said Kelly, sitting across from his writing partner. “And you have to wake yourself up and remind yourself that it’s a dream? That’s what I feel now.”

During their six seasons at “Saturday Night Live,” the pair often came here Monday afternoons to brainstorm. More often than not, Schneider said, they’d “have three margaritas and go home,” meaning they’d have to write all Tuesday night to be ready for Wednesday’s traditional table read.

Even so, the writers, now 35, revitalized “SNL” with a millennial perspective and sketches that often played to the strengths of the show’s female ensemble. In 2016, they became the youngest head writers in “SNL” history, guiding the show through its Emmy-winning 42nd season. Kelly was also the first openly gay head writer.

Nearly two years after leaving the safety of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, they’re returning to TV as co-creators and executive producers of Comedy Central’s “The Other Two,” a series about the flailing adult siblings of a 13-year-old YouTube star. The central dynamic between Cary, a waiter and frustrated actor, and Brooke, a dancer turned leasing agent who’s squatting in a vacant luxury apartment, is informed by Kelly and Schneider’s easy friendship, formed when they were newbies at “SNL.”

Raised in suburbia on opposite coasts — Kelly in Sacramento, Schneider in western New Jersey — they soon discovered a shared comedic sensibility, a love of “taking tiny specific things and blowing them up,” as Schneider puts it. Both came from the world of digital comedy. Kelly worked his way up at the Onion News Network while Schneider cut her teeth at the website CollegeHumor.

The Other Two When: 9:30 p.m. Thursdays. Where: Comedy Central.

They arrived during a transitional period for “SNL,” as high-profile cast members including Kristen Wiig and Bill Hader exited the show. “People would be like, ‘This show sucks now. Where the hell is Stefon?’ ” Kelly jokes.

But they soon bonded with new talent, especially women such as Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant, earning a reputation for clever music videos and pop culture riffs. A major breakthrough was the spoof “(Do It on My) Twin Bed,” about the indignities of getting romantic in one’s childhood home.

Despite the show’s notoriously grueling pace, they pursued side projects. Schneider wrote for Aziz Ansari’s series “Master of None,” while Kelly worked in the “Broad City” writers room. He also managed to write and direct the semi-autobiographical feature “Other People,” about a young, gay comedy writer (Jesse Plemons) who returns home to Sacramento to care for his cancer-stricken mother, played by Molly Shannon. (Kelly’s mother died in 2009.)

They were determined to come up with a show of their own and rented a cabin in upstate New York in early 2016 to force themselves to write. After a long weekend, they had fleshed out the idea for “The Other Two.”

“They’re both extremely confident, not always right, but never in doubt,” said “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels, an executive producer on the new show.