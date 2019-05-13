North Dakota State (42-14): NDSU beat South Dakota twice Saturday to win the program’s 10th Summit League tournament championship. Freshman Paige Vargas (16-5) threw the final 21 innings in the tournament and earned MVP honors; senior KK Leddy leads the Bison with 22 victories and a 2.22 ERA.

About Georgia (40-17): The 13th-ranked Bulldogs are in their 18th consecutive NCAA tournament and coming off their fourth College World Series appearance in 2018. Alyssa Dicarlo is hitting .391 with 21 homers and 54 RBI. Georgia has spread out its pitching through four starters, each with an ERA of 2.64 or better.

About Drake (42-14): The Missouri Valley Conference champion Bulldogs have ridden the right arms of Nicole Newman (28-6, 0.88 ERA) and Nicole Timmons (14-8, 2.83). Drake played at Georgia twice this season, losing 2-0 and 1-0.