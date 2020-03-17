I, like many in the Twin Cities and around the country recently, have bounced back and forth between the dread of what may be happening with this latest coronavirus and the entertainment of watching online videos of frantic shoppers fight over things as simple as toilet paper — teeth-gnarling, muscle-flexing, insult-hurling shoppers fighting for seemingly the last shred of the “2-ply” in the tri-state area.

Then I think about my grandpa telling me about the Depression. It usually began with him explaining how the nearly infinite Sears catalog pages were never used for shopping, but rather for more “hygienic” purposes, and it ended with him beaming that a good day was when you didn’t get the few glossy pages, as they were significantly “less-effective.”

My mind wanders to the time my wife and I spent living in the U.K. Many of the London museums tell the stories about World War II and how Winston Churchill’s Parliament advised citizens to “keep calm and carry on,” despite the constant bombing raids and complete lack of personal creature comforts. Then I gather myself as I walk into my local western-suburban grocery store, unsure of what I’ll encounter as I grab a shopping basket.

I do my normal lap through the produce, meats, dry goods and dairy sections and find many of the items I would normally buy out of stock (potatoes), picked over (avocados) or just completely gone (the previously mentioned 2-ply). I’m sure most reading this will agree that in this day and age, where we live, seeing bare store shelves is a bit of a shock. Wait, no organically grown produce sourced from all over North America? I can’t get fresh-caught Norwegian salmon fillets and Japanese tuna steaks today? I have coffee bean options from only two continents?

Sadly, that’s my typical expectation of what is available every day. We are infinitely fortunate that our society has progressed to point where, without ever thinking about it, we have no concerns about the supply of life’s most basic (and most frivolous) items. We all know people from other generations or other nations who would never take that for granted and have the stories to tell about it.

It makes me wonder: How have we gotten here? How have our expectations come this far? Then I realize I am back in the store, more specifically in the checkout line, which is long given the circumstances. I think about the empty shelves I just saw and how incredibly strange that was to me, but then it hit me like a ton of 2-ply how incredibly fortunate we Americans are to be shocked by seeing a store with a lack of … anything!

We certainly have challenges ahead of all of us, some coronavirus-related, some not, but as the nation deals with sorting through current events over the coming weeks, I felt oddly ahead of the game. Ahead because of the first-world “luxury of expectations” we are afforded.

Before checking out, I take one more loop through the store. I take in the empty shelves that I am accustomed to seeing overflowing — that I never thought twice about it. In tragedy, the small things matter. Today this was a small thing and should matter.

Sam Doering writes from Orono.