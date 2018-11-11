November 11th, 1940 Armistice Day Blizzard

Did you know that the November 11th, 1940 Armistice Day Blizzard ranks as the #2 most significant Minnesota weather event of the 20th centry? It was voted on by members of Minnesota's climate community. These voters were provided with a list of candidate events and were encouraged to offer their own nominations. Here's what the came up with:

Here's a blurb from the MN Climate page regarding the #2 most significant Minnesota weather event of the 20th century - The November 11th, 1940 Armistice Day Blizzard:

"The Armistice Day Blizzard Ranks #2 on the Minnesota State Climatology Office Top five weather events of the 20th century. Ask any Minnesotan born before 1940 and they can tell you where they were during the Armistice Day Blizzard. The weather was relatively benign the morning of the November 11, 1940. Many people were outdoors, taking advantage of the mild holiday weather. The weather forecast that morning was for colder temperatures and a few flurries. Few people were prepared for what was to come. The storm started with rain, however the rain quickly turned to snow. By the time the blizzard tapered off on the 12th, the Twin Cities had received 16.7 inches of snow, Collegeville 26.6 inches, and 20-foot drifts were reported near Willmar. In all 49 Minnesotans lost their lives in this storm, many of them hunters trapped by the sudden turn of events."



A January Surprise

GULP! Who wasn't ready for the bone-chilling temps this week? Oh my! The temperature on Saturday morning dropped to 11F at the MSP Airport, which was the coldest temperature we've seen since April 4th when the mercury dropped to 8F. Temps over the next few days will remain quite a bit below average, but the good news (for folks that aren't ready for the cold just yet), we are getting indications of a decent warmup as we head into the 2nd half of the month. Temps around Thanksgiving *could* be in the 40s... stay tuned!

Record Cold Across The Country on Saturday Morning

Thanks to coolwx.com for the image below, which shows all the locations that surpassed or where near record low temperatures on Saturday, November 10th. Note that a number of locations were in the Central US, where temps were nearly -15F to -25F below average! BRR!!

Recent Cold Weather Making Ice on Area Lakes and Ponds

Ok folks - I know there A LOT of eager anglers excited that the recent cold blast has been making ice on area lakes and ponds, BUT please make sure you aren't putting yourself in danger on newly formed ice! The MN DNR has some basic guidelines on how thick the ice should be before you even think about stepping out onto the ice! Also remember that ice is NEVER 100% SAFE!

The Sinking of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald - November 10, 1975

"On November 10, 1975 the SS Edmund Fitzgerald sank in Lake Superior. All 29 crew members died. At the time, it was the worst shipping disaster on the Great Lakes in 11 years. Other shipping disasters on the Great Lakes, in which weather played a role include:

Nov. 11, 1913: eighteen ships were lost killing 254 people.

Nov. 11-13, 1940: 57 men died when three freighters sank in Lake Michigan.

Nov. 18 1958: 33 men died on Lake Michigan with the sinking of the Carl D. Bradley.

Nov. 29, 1966: Daniel J. Morrell sank in Lake Huron killing the 28 crew members." "..The lake it is said never gives up her dead when the skies of November turn gloomy With a load of iron ore 26,000 tons more than the Edmund Fitzgerald weighed empty...." See more from CIMSS at the University of Wisconsin for more Info:

Weather Outlook Sunday - November 11th, 2018

High temps on Sunday will be VERY chilly for the early/middle part of November. In fact, these temps are more typical of early/mid December! High temps will range from the mid to upper 20s in southeastern MN, while highs in the northern part of the state will only top out in the lower 20s. These readings will be -10F to -20F below average.

