Nov. 11, 1913: eighteen ships were lost killing 254 people.
Nov. 11-13, 1940: 57 men died when three freighters sank in Lake Michigan.
Nov. 18 1958: 33 men died on Lake Michigan with the sinking of the Carl D. Bradley.
Nov. 29, 1966: Daniel J. Morrell sank in Lake Huron killing the 28 crew members."
"..The lake it is said never gives up her dead
when the skies of November turn gloomy
With a load of iron ore 26,000 tons more
than the Edmund Fitzgerald weighed empty...."
See more from CIMSS at the University of Wisconsin for more Info:
Weather Outlook Sunday - November 11th, 2018
After a little weekend snow, things will be relatively quiet now through the much of the week ahead. Other than being cooler than average, much of the week looks to stay precipitation free with the exception of folks along the international border later this week.
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas
I wish I was better at remembering important dates and family birthdays. Unfortunately, I'm not. Must have been all the paint chips I ate as a kid? Other than my own birthday and when my own kids were born, I tend to forget just about everything else - Uffda! I do however, remember my grandma's birthday as it falls on a very memorable MN weather event.
The November 11th, 1940 Armistice Day blizzard ranks as the #2 most significant Minnesota weather event of the 20th century! She turned 8 years old that year and lived in Brainerd. No one showed up to her party and recalls her mom having to go to the Chicken coop to take care of the chickens before they froze. If she didn't return, she was directed to not go looking for her! The following day, 1 to 2 feet of snow had fallen across the state with 20 foot drifts near Willmar. Nearly 50 people died including hunters that were caught unaware of the foul weather that suddenly moved in - unreal!
Other than lingering cold and flurries today, it'll be a good party day! Happy Birthday Grandma!
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Veterans Day Flurries. Winds: WNW 10-15. High: 29.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered flurries early. Mostly cloudy and cold. Winds: WNW 5-10. Low: 16.
MONDAY: December-like. More peeks of PM sun. Winds: NW 5-10. High: 22.
TUESDAY: Chilled sunshine. Winds: WNW 5-10. Wake-up: 10. High: 23.
WEDNESDAY: November thaw. Above freezing again. Winds: SSW 10-15. Wake-up: 13. High: 38.
THURSDAY: Sunny start. Clouds thicken late. Winds: WSW 5-10. Wake-up: 30. High: 43.
FRIDAY: Chilly again. A few lingering flakes. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 26. High: 36.
SATURDAY: Looking dry. Some sunshine. Winds: SSE 5-10. Wake-up: 23 High: 35.
This Day in Weather History
November 11th
1940: The Great Armistice Day Blizzard kills 49 people in Minnesota. Food dropped by Pilot Max Conrad saved stranded hunters. The barometer fell to 28.66 inches at Duluth. Some roads were so badly blocked with snow they weren't opened until Nov. 22.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
November 11th
Average High: 44F (Record: 64F set in 2005)
Average Low: 29F (Record: -1F set in 1986)
Record Rainfall: 2.52" set in 1940
Record Snowfall: 8.2" set in 1940
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
November 11th
Sunrise: 7:05am
Sunset: 4:48pm
Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 43 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~2 minutes & 30 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): 5 hours and 48 Minutes
Moon Phase for November 11th at Midnight
3.3 Days Before First Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:
"This weekend – Saturday, November 10, and Sunday, November 11, 2018 – you’ll find the moon and Saturn at early evening. More about the pair below. Also, the North Taurid meteors at their best at and around the midnight hour. For the fun of it, on our chart at top, we also show you the whereabout of the dwarf planet Pluto. You won’t see Pluto with the eye; it’s about 2,000 times fainter than the dimmest visible star. The 2019 lunar calendars are here! Order yours before they’re gone. Makes a great gift. About the North Taurids … A crescent moon in the west in the evening is a setting moon. So moonlight will not obstruct this year’s North Taurid meteor shower. The moon (along with the planet Saturn) will set by early to mid-evening, while the North Taurids will fly most abundantly for several hours, centered around 12:30 a.m. local time (the time on your clock no matter where you are on the globe). This shower offers perhaps five or so meteors per hour, but it’s known for producing fireballs. Click here for tips on watching the Taurids."
See more about the meteor shower HERE:
- Three major fires broke out in California Thursday – the Camp Fire in northern California, as well as the Woolsey and Hill fires in southern California.
- The Camp Fire has caused numerous evacuations in Butte County, with much the city of Paradise destroyed. This fire has burned at least 100,000 acres as of Saturday morning and is 20% contained. This fire has killed at least 9 people and has destroyed nearly 7,000 structures, which becomes the most destructive fire in California state history. Acting Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Butte County due to the Camp Fire.
- The Woolsey Fire exploded during the overnight hours and has caused about 250,000 homes in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties to be under either mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders. As of 3 AM, approximately 35,000 acres have burned.
- The Hill Fire has burned approximately 4,500 acres as of Thursday evening with over 1,200 homes evacuated. This fire is expected to burn toward the ocean and is burning in the footprint of the Springs fire from a few years ago.
- Extreme and Critical fire weather conditions will continue Sunday and Monday across parts of California. This was due to low humidity and winds that could gust up to 70 mph. Fire weather conditions will continue at critical levels on Sunday and Monday.
Fires Burning Across California. Three major wildfires broke out in California Thursday – the Camp Fire in northern California, as well as the Woolsey and Hill fires in southern California. These fires quickly spread Thursday and Thursday night across the region due to high winds and low humidity values. This fire has consumed nearly 100,000 acres as of Saturday morning and was only 20% contained. 9 people have died and nearly 7,000 structures have been destroyed, making it the most destructive wildfire in California state history! Thousands of residents still remain under evacuation orders.
Camp Fire. The Camp Fire has been quickly spreading across parts of Butte County after being ignited around 6:30 AM Thursday. At times this fire has been burning at a rate of approximately 80 football fields per minute. Cal Fire says that much of the community of Paradise has been destroyed, with at least several hundred buildings gone and an additional 15,000 structures in the region threatened. Butte County officials have said at least 9 people have died and the exact number is unknown. Numerous evacuation orders are in place for areas including Paradise, Magalia, Concow, Butte Creek Canyon, Butte Valley, Stirling City, Inskip, and Chico. This fire has burned at least 20,000 acres as of last night and is 0% contained.
More information is available from:
- Cal Fire: http://www.fire.ca.gov/
current_incidents/ incidentdetails/Index/2277
- Butte County Sheriff (Twitter): https://twitter.com/
ButteSheriff
Woolsey And Hill Fires. The Woolsey Fire across parts of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties continue to rage, burning approximately 35,000 acres as of AM Saturday. The fire is 0% contained. This fire continues to spread rapidly and nearly 75,000 homes in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties are under either mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders, including a voluntary evacuation in parts of the city of Los Angeles.
More information is available from:
- Ventura County Emergency Information: https://www.vcemergency.com/
- Ventura County Fire (Twitter): https://twitter.com/VCFD
- Ventura County Fire PIO (Twitter): https://twitter.com/VCFD_PIO
- Los Angeles County Fire PIO (Twitter): https://twitter.com/LACoFDPIO
- City of L.A. Fire (Twitter): https://twitter.com/LAFD
Also burning in southern California is the Hill Fire, which started Thursday afternoon in Ventura County and jumped the 101 Freeway within 12 minutes of starting. As of AM Saturday, 4,50 acres have burned with over 1,200 homes evacuated. It is expected to burn all the way to the ocean. Camarillo Springs and Cal State Channel Islands have been evacuated. This fire is burning in the footprint of the Springs fire from a few years ago.
More information is available from:
- Ventura County Emergency Information: https://www.vcemergency.com/
- Ventura County Fire (Twitter): https://twitter.com/VCFD
- Ventura County Fire PIO (Twitter): https://twitter.com/VCFD_PIO
Fire Danger Continues Sunday and Monday. Extreme and critical fire danger will continue Sunday and Monday across parts of California in association with a strong Santa Ana wind event across parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties down into the southern California valleys, coastal foothills, mountains, and Orange County. Across these areas, wind gusts of 40-70 mph will be possible. These winds, along with low humidity values, will allow any fires that either ignite or are ongoing to quickly spread. Across northern California, elevated fire conditions will continue through early next week.
1.) Heavy rain from the eastern Gulf coast northeastward across the Southeast, mid-Atlantic, and Northeast, Mon-Tue, Nov 12-13.
2.) Heavy snow across portions of the Great Lakes and interior Northeast, Tue-Wed, Nov 13-14.
3.) Periods of heavy precipitation for south-central and southeastern (including the Panhandle) portions of Alaska, Mon-Fri, Nov 12-16.
4.) Much below normal temperatures shift eastward with time from the Great Plains to the Appalachians, Mon-Tue, Nov 12-13.
5.) Much below normal temperatures for most areas east of a line stretching from the central Great Lakes to the Middle Mississippi Valley to the southern Plains, Wed-Thu, Nov 14-15.
7.) Critical wildfire risk for southern coastal California, Mon, Nov 12.
8.)High Winds for south-central and southeastern (including the Panhandle) portions of Alaska, Mon, Nov 12, and Thu-Fri, Nov 15-16.
9.) High significant wave heights for south-central and southeastern (including the Panhandle) portions of the Alaska coast, Mon, Nov 12, and Thu-Fri, Nov 15-16.
10.) Flooding possible, and occurring/imminent across portions of the Lower Mississippi Valley, the Southern Plains, and the northern mid-Atlantic.
11.) Slight risk of much below normal temperatures for most of the eastern third of the CONUS, the Lower Mississippi Valley, and portions of Texas, Sat-Mon, Nov 17-19.
12.) Moderate risk of much below normal temperatures for the Northeast, Sat-Mon, Nov 17-19.
13.) Severe Drought across the Central Plains, the Central Rockies, the Northeast, the Central Great Basin, the Northern Plains, the Southern Plains, the Northern Great Basin, the Southern Rockies, California, the Northern Rockies, the Alaska Panhandle, the Pacific Northwest, and the Southwest.
Temperature Outlook Sunday - November 11th
Here's the temperature outlook over the next few days. Note the very chilly blues and purples showing up across much of the nation through the first half of the week. These temps will certainly be more winter-like, but there is a warmup on the way across the West Coast and the Upper Midwest late next week. Extended models suggest a fairly decent stretch of warmer weather around Thanksgiving too!
According to NOAA's CPC, November 17th - 23rd will be warmer than average across much of the western two-thirds of the nation. The only cooler than average spots will be in the Northeast and Alaska.
Weather Outlook Ahead
Snow will continue to linger across the Great Lakes and Northeast on Sunday, while another clipper scoots across the international border. Another larger storm system looks to develop in the Southern US late weekend and early next week, which will bring areas of heavy rain and snow to the Southern US and eventually into the Eastern US through the early week time frame.
According to NOAA's WPC, the 7-day precipitation outlook suggests heavy rains continuing across the Eastern US. Some locations could see upwards of 2" to 4"+ through the end of next week. Folks in the Western half of the country will stay mainly dry expect for folks in the Pacific Northwest.
Extreme and exceptional drought conditions continue across the western half of the country and especially the Desert Southwest. Much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation remains drought-free with the exception of a few areas.
"Data From a Dead Satellite Reveals Lost Continents Under Antarctica"
