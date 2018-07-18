The North Loop is about to get a rooftop, and it’s a doozy.
Beginning Aug. 1, the well-appointed indoor/outdoor lounge on the top of the Hewing Hotel, currently reserved for hotel guests and private club members, will be open to the public. The views are, in a word, spectacular.
Food and beverages will be available daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with hours continuing to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. No reservations, and no cover charge.
Menu details are being finalized, but the general idea is small, shareable plates.
Libations will include frozen over-21 slushies (the “Froze All Day,” a blend of gin, lemon, Cocchi Rosa vermouth and rose water, and the “Sun Still Rises,” made with pineapple rum, grapefruit, lime, coconut liqueur and coconut water, will both run $13), and the Hewing’s version of classic cocktails, including an Old Fashioned ($14) crafted from two Kentucky whiskeys, Tattersall Distilling’s small-batch Straight Rye Whiskey, unrefined sugar and a blend of citrus-floral bitters from Bittercube.
The rooftop’s sauna and pool will also be open to the public, with a hitch: a $30 day pass must be purchased.
