Many fledgling creators dream of waking up to viral fame and riches. Now that dream is beginning to look a lot like reality.

Hundreds of TikTok users have begun livestreaming themselves while they sleep.

Brian Hector, 18, did it recently. Thousands of people tuned in. Some even donated to him.

“I woke up the next morning and went over to my mom and was like, ‘Mom, I literally just made money falling asleep,’ ” said Hector, who has more than 347,000 followers on the app.

Through TikTok’s live feature, viewers can donate digital “coins” that can be cashed out for money. On Hector’s first sleep-stream, he received about $10 worth of coins — not riches, exactly, but more than the zero dollars he’d normally earn while sleeping.

What most users hope to gain from these sleep-streams are followers. “Overnight my video blew up, and I got over 6,000 new followers,” said Oscar Reyes, 18. “I went from 12,000 to 18,600 followers.”

Jasmine Stephens, 16, said that for days, her “for you” feed on TikTok has been full of videos promoting sleep livestreams. “I was like, ‘OK this is a thing now.’ I saw videos with over 1 million likes,” she said.

In January 2019, a Twitch streamer inadvertently passed out and woke up to 200 new followers. The clip, with more than 3.6 million views, has since become the most-watched Twitch video ever.

And it’s not just an American phenomenon. On Feb. 9, 18.5 million viewers tuned in on Douyin, TikTok’s Chinese counterpart, to watch a man sleep.

Before they go live, TikTok sleep-streamers usually create a promotional video that they post to their feeds, advertising the sleep-stream happening that night. When bedtime approaches, they prop up their phones on their night stands, crawl under the covers and hit the live button.

“The first time I saw it I thought it was honestly the weirdest thing but also the coolest thing,” Hector said.

The gang’s all here

For users who watch sleep-streams, the appeal isn’t necessarily the person streaming but the pop-up community that forms in the stream’s chat section. Livestreams on TikTok aren’t archived, so sleep-streams, many of which are simply a dark, blank screen, provide a time and place for users to meet.

“I think it’s about trying to find online friends,” Stephens said.

Todd Neer, 32, has watched a handful of sleep-streams and even done one himself.

“It creates a chance for a live online chat that’s not really available anywhere else in TikTok,” he said. “The sessions aren’t saved, so you just chat with whoever is there. It’s just an opportunity to have a more real-time dialogue than the comments section on someone’s post. It’s a hub for people to have conversations.”

Brian Mandler, a founder of the Network Effect, a digital agency focused on TikTok, said that the streams also provide a level of authenticity that many users on the platform currently crave.

“Audiences really like the behind the scenes of someone’s life,” he said. “They want authentic, engaging content. Watching someone sleeping, while it’s unique and somewhat strange, as you start to understand what really works on social media, it makes sense.”

Because the sleep-streams are in real time and unedited, there are safety concerns. Dale Adams, 21, said that he turned his phone over after a couple hours to shut down the stream.

“It was kind of nerve-racking,” he said, “Like, what if someone could hack into my phone and figure out where I am?”

The streams can have a pleasant, sedative effect. Some sleep-streamers play soft music, or perform a soothing bedtime routine for their viewers. The experience can be relaxing for the host, too.

“When I did it, I felt like people were watching over me so nothing could happen to me,” Reyes said. “I slept like a baby.”