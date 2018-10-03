The 3M Open

The PGA's first-ever 3M Open goes off next July at TPC of Twin Cities in Blaine. Here are the details:

When: July 1-7, 2019. The four-round, 72-hole PGA Tour tournament runs July 4-7.

Tickets: Sales begin Nov. 1.

Website: 3mchampionship.com for now, until a new 3M Open website goes live in two weeks.