The 3M Open
The PGA's first-ever 3M Open goes off next July at TPC of Twin Cities in Blaine. Here are the details:
When: July 1-7, 2019. The four-round, 72-hole PGA Tour tournament runs July 4-7.
Tickets: Sales begin Nov. 1.
Website: 3mchampionship.com for now, until a new 3M Open website goes live in two weeks.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Wild trades Gustav Olofsson to Montreal for Will Bitten
Bitten just finished his junior hockey career and will be assigned to AHL Iowa.
Wild
Wild send d-man Olofsson to Canadiens for prospect Bitten
The Minnesota Wild have traded defenseman Gustav Olofsson to the Montreal Canadiens for minor league forward Will Bitten.
Wild
Edmonton Oilers edge Cologne 4-3 in OT in exhibition game
Ryan Strome scored with 2:53 left in overtime as the Edmonton Oilers beat the German league's Cologne Sharks 4-3 in an exhibition game Wednesday.
Golf
How Tom Lehman is changing TPC Twin Cities to challenge PGA stars
TPC in Blaine has been relatively easy for senior players. A remade challenge will await PGA contenders next summer.
High Schools
Listen: Fast times, fancy digs and free kicks that wouldn't stop going in
In the latest Talking Preps. the Star Tribune's David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen recap a big weekend of cross-country and football in Viking-land, and give some love to unheralded teams and a truly winning girls' soccer performance.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.