Inside the NET
The NCAA Evaluation Tool, or NET, will be the new barometer for the NCAA tournament selection committee. Here is what will factor into NET:
1. Game results
2. Net offensive and defensive efficiency
3. Winning percentage
4. Adjusted winning percentage (based on location and result)
5. Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Edwards' 38 helps No. 17 Purdue hold off Penn State in OT
Matt Painter was surprised to see his best player getting open shots early. He wasn't surprised when Carsen Edwards made one after the other, and then drained the well-defended ones later.
Vikings
Ex-Vikings Patterson will play any position, anytime for Patriots
Unlike the Vikings, the Patriots utilize Cordarrelle Patterson's versatility. In 17 games as a first-year Patriot, Patterson has lined up in the backfield 47 times.
Twins
Hartman: Baldelli's Twins staff a mix of the familiar and new
Rocco Baldelli's choice of coaches reflects a variety of backgrounds, skills and experience.
Gophers
U women's basketball ends skid, hangs on for road victory over Northwestern
Destiny Pitts led the Gophers, who had lost three in a row, with 19 points, Kenisha Bell had 17, and Jasmine Brunson added 14 to go with five assists and four steals.
Wolves
Antetokounmpo scores 19, Bucks beat Raptors 105-92
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have gotten the best of the Raptors so far this season. Even though the season series is over, he knows they haven't seen the last of Toronto.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.