In the process of teaching America how to make a painting, Bob Ross made thousands of them himself. So, where are they?

The question arose when one of our colleagues decided he wanted to buy one of the paintings Ross made during the 11 years he appeared on public television. It would seem to have been a simple search, but it yielded odd results.

There were hundreds of landscapes in the “style of Bob Ross” or “inspired by Bob Ross.” He did, after all, teach viewers precisely how to reproduce his canvases. But there were no paintings credibly sourced to Ross.

Perhaps they were in a museum? Or on the walls of PBS affiliates? There were no auction results, and certainly none (that we could find) for sale.

The internet, of course, had noticed this, as well. Animated threads on Reddit and elsewhere suggested that his paintings had somehow been lost.

We decided to try to find them.

Our search was timely. The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History had recently acquired a few of Ross’ paintings for its collection, memorializing his work alongside such figures as Julia Child and Fred Rogers. And yet, the museum acquired only a tiny sliver of his massive body of work.

Ross made three versions of each painting that appeared on “The Joy of Painting.” The first was made before the show, to be used as a reference. He painted the second during the 26-minute taping. The third was made afterward, for his instructional books.

The donation to the Smithsonian includes the book version of “Blue Ridge Falls,” from 1994, as well as all three versions of the painting “On a Clear Day” (1988). Other items include a converted stepladder that was used as an easel used during the first season of the show, and two handwritten notebooks that were used to plan the production of Seasons 2 and 3.

“The hardest part was choosing the paintings,” said Eric Jentsch, the entertainment and sports curator for the National Museum of American History. Jentsch and his colleague Ryan Lintelman visited the offices of Bob Ross Inc. in Herndon, Va., to find the images and materials that best exemplified Ross’ lifetime of work.

The Smithsonian also acquired fan letters sent to Ross, including some written after he died of lymphoma in 1995 at age 52.

“These letters help reveal the significant impact Ross has had on diverse individuals and communities, helping them to express and feel better about themselves,” Jentsch said.

The paintings and other objects officially became part of the museum’s permanent collection on March 22. But for now, the Smithsonian has no plans to display the paintings.

No exact count

No one knows exactly how many Ross paintings there are. He painted in 381 of the 403 episodes of the show (the rest featured a guest). If three versions were made of each of those paintings, at least 1,143 originals would exist.

But Ross also painted as an instructor, as well as for public events and for charity, so there should be hundreds — if not thousands — of additional paintings out there.

Bob Ross Inc. estimates it has 1,165 paintings stored on site. It has no idea how many other paintings are privately owned.

It’s also hard to determine what the paintings are worth. They don’t come up for sale very often, said Joan Kowalski, president of Bob Ross Inc. She said she has seen authentic Ross paintings sell online for $8,000 to $10,000 in recent years.

Bob Ross Inc. will authenticate paintings that are sent to be inspected. (The company will not certify images that can be viewed only as scans or digital files.)

The inspections are done by Annette Kowalski, Joan Kowalski’s mother and the woman who discovered Ross. She and her husband, Walt, helped finance Ross’ early career. Originally, the Rosses (Bob and his wife, Jane) and the Kowalskis each owned half of the company. Jane Ross died in 1992; when Bob Ross died in 1995, the company was left to the Kowalskis alone.

Annette Kowalski said that in addition to the brushwork and other signs of Ross’ hand, she looks for a specific detail in the quality of his signature that she declined to describe. If a painting is certified as an original, the owner will be provided with documentation attesting to its authenticity.

As for seeing an original Ross painting, there aren’t many opportunities. Bob Ross Inc. is not open to visitors. An exhibit of 24 paintings he created for the TV show is opening in September in Purcellville, Va. Some of his paintings also are on display at the Bob Ross Art Workshop & Gallery in New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

Few people

Most of his paintings were landscapes. In fact, there are only a few known instances when he included a human figure in them. In “Morning Walk” (1989), two people stroll through the woods. And in “Campfire” (1984), a seated figure in a hat leans against a tree.

According to Annette Kowalski, “Campfire” was among Ross’ least favorite paintings. In fact, she pointed out, he even disliked implying the presence of people. Although cabins often appear in his landscapes, they are rarely depicted with chimneys (another sign of people).

There are Ross fans who speculate that one reason so few of his paintings exist is that he might have thrown away some — perhaps even many — after he was done with them. While this theory lacks proof, it’s based on a comment he made during a 1991 interview with the New York Times.

When asked about his legacy, he responded: “Most painters want recognition, especially by their peers. I achieved that a long time ago with TV. I don’t need any more.”

Reporters Larry Buchanan, Aaron Byrd, Alicia Desantis and Emily Rhyne contributed to this report.