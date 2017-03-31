– Russia’s interference in the presidential campaign began as a story of a hostile adversary attempting to tamper with an American election. It soon expanded into troubling questions about possible collusion between associates of President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Russians. Today it has moved directly into the White House.

That this has become, in addition to everything else, a White House story is due to a self-inflicted wound, created by Trump with his tweets accusing former President Barack Obama of “illegally” ordering a wiretap of Trump Tower. Attempts to prove that allegation, or at least muddy what has been repeatedly debunked, now have snared others, and the questions today include what did White House officials do and why did they do it?

It is still too early draw conclusions about where all these threads will lead. That’s true about questions of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians — still not proven — as well as the new question about how and why White House officials used House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., to try to cast doubt on those who doubted Trump’s tweets about Obama.

It is not too early, however, to know that the investigations are months and months away from completion. And what is now known has not only deeply compromised the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into the Russia affair but also raised questions that White House officials seem unable or unwilling to answer — but which investigators will eventually have to answer.

Added to all that is the statement from the attorney for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, saying that his client has a story to tell and is prepared to testify before investigative panels in exchange for immunity. Trump applauded Flynn in a Friday morning tweet and described the investigations as a witch hunt by Democrats and the media to obscure or diminish his victory in the election. That assertion is belied by the seriousness of the machinery that is moving forward at the FBI and on Capitol Hill.

The Russia issue will remain a cloud over the White House until those investigations are complete. White House press secretary Sean Spicer has said the White House is not consumed by these inquiries, but the president keeps undercutting that assertion with his tweets. The tweets about Obama damaged his credibility, and his aides have damaged their own in attempting to explain them.

The Nunes episode illustrates the compounding nature of the problem. When Nunes rushed to the White House to brief the president on what he said was sensitive new information — not bearing on the Russia investigation — that showed that Trump officials had been caught up incidentally in surveillance and perhaps unmasked illegally, he set off a chain of events that continues to reverberate.

At the time, Spicer was asked whether anyone in the White House had been involved in supplying the intelligence information to Nunes. “I’m not aware of it, but it really doesn’t pass the smell test,” he said.

Now it is the odor of apparent complicity that the White House is smelling. For days, no one at the White House would answer the easily answerable question of who had cleared Nunes into the White House compound. Then on Thursday, shortly before Spicer’s briefing, the New York Times reported that two White House officials have been involved in helping to provide Nunes with the information.

At his briefing, before taking any questions about the revelations, Spicer announced that the White House had invited the chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate intelligence committees to come to 1600 Pennsylvania Av. to look at some new information bearing on the question of whether “information collected on U.S. individuals was mishandled and leaked” that had been found “in the ordinary course of business.” He offered no answers about possible White House involvement with Nunes.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, asked the obvious question in response to Thursday’s revelations. If members of the National Security Council staff had unearthed material in the normal course of business bearing on the handling of intelligence material, why was it left to Nunes to brief the president? “Why all the cloak-and-dagger stuff?” he asked.

Keeping Flynn happy could be important to Trump. The retired lieutenant general was forced to resign in February after misleading Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the transition. Initial reports about his departure said that Flynn had made the decision to step down voluntarily. The next day, the story changed: Trump had lost confidence in Flynn and asked for the resignation.

Flynn was unhappy with that characterization. A day later, the president offered kind words for Flynn in public, calling him “a wonderful man” who had been “treated very, very unfairly” by the media. Once again on Friday, the president came to Flynn’s defense as the investigation deepens.

Trump’s original tweets accusing Obama of wiretapping seemed designed to create a diversion from the main investigation into what happened during the election, and they certainly have done that. But he unintentionally set the White House on a path that has led to this moment.

It’s important to remember that the questions about what White House officials did and why remain secondary to the larger issue of Russia’s interference and whether Trump associates were involved. That’s the principal focus of the FBI and the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is moving forward with its work despite all the controversy.

But the questions for the White House are important and legitimate. Having created this new front in the expanding controversy, the president and his aides will now be forced to endure continued and justifiable scrutiny over what they have done to add to the mystery.