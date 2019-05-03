When was the last time you looked at the tops of your kitchen cabinets? Or worse yet, the area behind your stove? These areas rarely fit into a regular cleaning schedule. These are the out-of-sight tasks you might be missing.

Shower heads and faucets: How often do you deep clean your shower heads and faucets? If you can’t remember, try this: Fill a small plastic bag with vinegar or a 50/50 water and vinegar solution; submerge the fixture head in the solution and secure the bag to it for an hour; remove the bag, run the water and give the fixture a quick scrub.

Light bulbs: Light bulbs are easy to forget, but a thick layer of dust can make them a fire hazard. Leave the lights off for a while. Then remove the bulbs and wipe the dust away with a dry cloth. You’ll want to wear plain plastic gloves for halogen bulbs, which are sensitive to oils from our fingers.

Inside of indoor waste bins: The insides of trash, recycling and compost bins are often left to collect grime and residue. But this can lead to sanitation and odor issues. Give all of your trash cans, including those in your bathrooms, a good scrub-down and disinfection.

Tops of cabinets, fridges and tall furniture: Kitchen cabinets, refrigerators and tall furniture can amass an impressive amount of dust and dander. In most cases, a good dusting will do the trick.

Drains and disposals: Sink stoppers and strainers keep drains and disposals out of sight, but they are magnets for gunk. Try adding baking soda, following with vinegar and stopping up the drain for a chemical reaction that will break down grime. Then, flush with hot water. Tackle leftover scum with a toothbrush.

Inside small and large appliances: We often overlook the insides of appliances, whether they’re countertop toasters and coffeemakers or washers, ovens and refrigerators. Remember details like drip pans, crisper drawers, oven racks and the underside of your ventilation hood. If you’re feeling ambitious, pull your appliances out, and clean the area behind them.

Inside cabinetry: Choose one cabinet or drawer to detail when you’re cleaning the house, and you’ll have all-clean cabinets in no time.

The list doesn’t end here. We also tend to forget things like air and exhaust vents, window tracks, ceiling fans, mattresses, the undersides of tables and chairs, bathroom accessories, handles, switches, curtains, upholstery and more. If you’re behind or don’t have enough time for these sideline chores, consider a one-time deep-cleaning service — so you can start off with a clean slate.