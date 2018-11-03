Imagine an egalitarian society that treats women and men with equal respect, the same opportunities, and where the economy is strong. What would happen to gender differences? Would they dissolve?

The answer, according to a new study, is a resounding no.

The findings, published in Science, suggest that gender differences across six key personality traits — altruism, trust, risk, patience, and positive and negative reciprocity — increase in richer and more gender-equal societies. And in societies that are poorer and less egalitarian, gender differences shrink.

“Fulfilling basic needs is gender neutral,” said Johannes Hermle, a graduate student in economics at the University of California, Berkeley. But once those needs are met and people are free to follow their ambitions, the differences between men and women become more pronounced, he said.

The work is based on data from about 80,000 respondents collected by the Gallup World Poll in 2012. The survey was implemented in 76 countries that represented about 90 percent of the global population, the authors said.

Respondents were asked 12 questions designed to measure personality traits that influence economic decisionmaking. These include a person’s willingness to take risks, ability to delay immediate gratification, inclination toward charitable giving, the degree to which they assume that others have good intentions, and interest in rewarding kind acts and punishing slights.

Overall, women were more altruistic and trusting than men, and also less patient and less likely to take risks. They scored higher in positive reciprocity (that is, an inclination to repay a favor) than men and lower in negative reciprocity (a desire to seek revenge for a slight).

The analysis showed that these gender differences were significantly more pronounced in both richer countries and countries with more gender equality. “What we want to highlight here is that both factors matter,” Hermle said. “Both economic development and gender equality have an independent impact.”

Ultimately, he said, the study highlights the importance of including women in high-level decisionmaking. “Previous work has shown that higher female empowerment can improve child welfare and lead to a more democratic decisionmaking process,” he said. “It is important to have a plurality of preferences represented.”