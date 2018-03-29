LOS ANGELES — "Total Divas" cast member Maryse Ouellet Mizanin and her WWE champ husband, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin have a baby girl.
The first-time parents took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce Monroe Sky Mizanin was born at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday. The announcement featured a photo of the wrestlers clasping their daughter's hand.
Maryse says their child arrived early. She was due in April.
The wrestling stars announced the pregnancy during "Monday Night Raw" in September.
