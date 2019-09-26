The Twins set off a social media explosion on Wednesday night that reached its peak when the White Sox defeated Cleveland and assured what had been anticipated for days -- that Minnesota was ending Cleveland's three-year reign as American league Central champion.

Here's what it looked like and sounded like on the web:

This was the moment when the fun was officially allowed to begin:

Manager Rocco Baldelli doesn't use Twitter often, but joined in early this morning:

It was Baldelli's 38th birthday and here's how he celebrated. Some if it, anyway. If you have a photo of Baldelli getting a cake, which ended up in his face (a baseball tradition), feel free to send it along:

Oh, wait. We found one.

And here's nine seconds of Willians Astudillo on the clubhouse dance floor:

Some players were a bit more subdued in their celebrating.

This one's a few days old but worth repeating. Randy Dobnak, Wednesday's winning pitcher, is getting married on Saturday. He's leaving the team today and will be back for the playoffs, of course. His spouse-to-be, Aerial Munson, posted this after word of the wedding's guest registry got out.

Back to the party. Some team members returned to the field in Detroit for photos long after the ballpark emptied:

The party picked up when MLB Network wanted to talk to the players and Baldelli.

How did Sergio Romo celebrate? Like only Sergio Romo can.

And, finally, the team photo you may want on your monitor.