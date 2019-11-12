So you want to be a mascot?

Well, the Twins posted this on Linked-In the other day: “The Twins mascot T.C. is responsible for entertaining our fans, implementing successful engagement strategies, and promoting the Twins brand throughout Twins Territory. As the mascot, you will be an ambassador for the organization at a majority of the Twins home games as well as public, private, community and team events.”

Apparently, there was enough interest in the position that the Twins have already reached the point where they are no longer accepting applications for the job of T.C. Bear after they let go his predecessor, Greg Wilfahrt, a couple of weeks back.

Still, if you want to take a try and talk your way into contention, here are a few things you should know from the job description. Some of these do seem beyond the ability of anything but a gifted-and-talented bear.

• “Excellent physical skills, including, but not limited to, dancing, tumbling and gymnastics.” There’s also a nod to T.C. prowess as a power-hitting beat, most notable from the weekly softball home-run hitting contests that he almost always won: “Baseball/softball skills a plus, including the ability to hit and catch.”

• “Willingness to work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends and holidays, and be on-call as necessary based on the changing priorities of the department.” The Twins would also prefer prior experience as a mascot and “previous customer service experience.”

• “Willingness to work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends and holidays, and be on-call as necessary based on the changing priorities of the department.” In other words, there are no back-up T.C. Bears.

• How often do you need to be the Bear? “ Required appearances include all postseason home games and related events; a minimum of 60 home games; one week of Winter Caravan; TwinsFest; and a minimum of 75 outside appearance events

• Are you an accountant with some experience as Goldy Gopher? T.C. is expected to be a back-office bear in order to “manage billing and invoicing for all paid appearances.”

• No hibernating in bad weather: “Candidate must have physical stamina to perform and remain on their feet for at least an hour at a time in all types of environments: indoor, outdoor, cold, hot.” That’s the baseline. T.C. is also expected to “stand and/or walk up to 5 hours at a time.”

• “Attend all pregame and homestand meetings.” Nobody wants to ask, “Where’s the Bear?”

• And, finally, don’t be too big for the job. “Due to costume restrictions, ideal height range is 5'9" to 6'.”

If you want to see the full description, including how much the Twins plan to pay T.C. Bear, it's here (and shouldn't get in the way of pursuing some starting pitching).