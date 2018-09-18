POLITICS
The Minnesota Poll
In the most recent Star Tribune/MPR News poll, conducted between September 10 and September 12, 2018, Minnesotans were asked about state midterm races.
September 18, 2018
U.S. Supreme Court appointment
“Do you support or oppose the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court?”
September 17, 2018
Minnesota U.S. Senate races
“If the 2018 special election for U.S. senator were held today, would you vote for...?”
September 16, 2018
Minnesota Governor race
“If the 2018 general election for Minnesota governor were held today, would you vote for...?”
PREVIOUS 2018 MN POLLS
April 22, 2018
Current gun laws
“Do you support or oppose stricter gun laws in the United States?”
April 23, 2018
State gun legislation
“Do you support or oppose a proposal in the Minnesota Legislature to make it mandatory to report lost or stolen guns?”
January 14, 2018
Trump’s first year
“Do you approve or disapprove of Donald Trump’s job performance as president?”
January 15, 2018
Trump’s contact with Russians
“Do you think people connected to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign did or did not engage in improper coordination with Russian agents who tried to interfere in the U.S. election?”
January 16, 2018
Al Franken’s resignation
“Do you think Al Franken should or should not have resigned from the Senate?”
January 17, 2018
Female sexual harassement
“Have you personally ever experienced sexual harasment, or not?”
January 18, 2018
New federal tax law
“Do you approve or disapprove of the tax plan Congress recently approved?”
January 19, 2018
Top issue in gubernatorial race
“Which one of the following is the single most important issue in making your decision on who to vote for as governor?”
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.