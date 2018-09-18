StarTribune
Politics

The Minnesota Poll

In the most recent Star Tribune/MPR News poll, conducted between September 10 and September 12, 2018, Minnesotans were asked about state midterm races. 
POLITICS

The Minnesota Poll

In the most recent Star Tribune/MPR News poll, conducted between September 10 and September 12, 2018, Minnesotans were asked about state midterm races.
September 18, 2018

U.S. Supreme Court appointment

“Do you support or oppose the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court?”
September 17, 2018

Minnesota U.S. Senate races

“If the 2018 special election for U.S. senator were held today, would you vote for...?”
September 16, 2018

Minnesota Governor race

“If the 2018 general election for Minnesota governor were held today, would you vote for...?”
April 22, 2018

Current gun laws

“Do you support or oppose stricter gun laws in the United States?”
April 23, 2018

State gun legislation

“Do you support or oppose a proposal in the Minnesota Legislature to make it mandatory to report lost or stolen guns?”
January 14, 2018

Trump’s first year

“Do you approve or disapprove of Donald Trump’s job performance as president?”
January 15, 2018

Trump’s contact with Russians

“Do you think people connected to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign did or did not engage in improper coordination with Russian agents who tried to interfere in the U.S. election?”
January 16, 2018

Al Franken’s resignation

“Do you think Al Franken should or should not have resigned from the Senate?”
January 17, 2018

Female sexual harassement

“Have you personally ever experienced sexual harasment, or not?”
January 18, 2018

New federal tax law

“Do you approve or disapprove of the tax plan Congress recently approved?”
January 19, 2018

Top issue in gubernatorial race

“Which one of the following is the single most important issue in making your decision on who to vote for as governor?”
All Minnesota Poll related content
View Comments
Read our comment standards

StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.

  1. Keep it civil and stay on topic.
  2. No profanity, vulgarity, racial slurs or personal attacks.
  3. Comments with web links are not permitted.
  4. Comments that violate the above will be removed. Repeat violators may lose their commenting privileges on StarTribune.com.

Comments will be reviewed before being published.

Top Stories
Most Read
  1. Minn. senator sparks online outrage with tweet about Kavanaugh accusations • Politics
  2. Trump feels 'so badly' for high court nominee Brett Kavanaugh • National
  3. Fort Trump? Polish leader dangles offer to US president • National
  4. Minnesota Poll: Tina Smith leads Karin Housley for Senate • Politics
  5. The Latest: Friend 'never saw' Kavanaugh act like woman says • National

© 2018 StarTribune. All rights reserved.