JOHN DEFILIPPO’S JOURNEYS

James Madison:

Quarterback, 1996-99

Fordham: quarterbacks coach, 2000

Notre Dame: Graduate assistant, 2001-02

Columbia: Quarterbacks coach, 2003-04

N.Y. Giants: Quality control coach, 2005-06

Raiders: Quarterbacks coach, 2007-08

N.Y. Jets: Assistant quarterbacks coach, 2009

San Jose State: Quarterbacks coach, 2010-11

Raiders: Quarterbacks coach, 2012-14

Browns: Offensive coordinator, 2015

Eagles: Quarterbacks coach, 2016-17

Vikings: Offensive coordinator, 2018