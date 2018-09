NEW YORK — Before Rob Goldstone sent Donald Trump Jr. the email that would become the focus of perhaps the most pivotal political investigation in history, he recalls saying: "No good could come of this."

His statement turned out to be right, at least for him: His life was turned upside down, it has led to a political scandal as well as investigations into the role of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, and he has even testified in the Robert Mueller probe into the issue.

Goldstone is now attempting to set the record straight and get his life back on track with his new book, "Pop Stars, Pageants & Presidents: How An Email Trumped My Life."