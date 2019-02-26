5. March 4, 2001: Wild acquires defenseman Willie Mitchell and future considerations for defenseman Sean O’Donnell.

* In giving up the team’s initial monthly captain in O’Donnell, Wild GM Doug Risebrough lands the popular Mitchell, who would be a Minnesota mainstay for five years and play a key role on the 2003 Western Conference finalists.

4. March 4, 2014: Wild acquires goalie Ilya Bryzgalov from Edmonton for a 2014 fourth-round pick.

* With Darcy Kuemper injured, the Wild needed help in goal, and the quirky Russian veteran immediately delivered for first-year GM Chuck Fletcher. Bryzgalov went 7-0-3 in his first 10 starts in Minnesota, then took over for a concussed Kuemper late in the 5-4 Game 7 victory at Colorado in the first round of the playoffs. Against Chicago in the second round, the Wild lost in six games, but Bryzgalov gave his team a chance, allowing a total of six goals in the final four contests.

3. Feb. 12, 2010: Wild acquires defenseman Cam Barker from Chicago for defensemen Kim Johnsson and Nick Leddy.

* Barker was the third overall pick in the 2004 draft by Chicago, and the Blackhawks rectified their mistake by unloading him on Fletcher and the Wild. He had two goals and 10 assists in 71 games in Minnesota. Meanwhile, Leddy, the former Gopher from Eden Prairie, is a mainstay on the Islanders’ blue line.

2. April 3, 2013: Wild acquires forward Jason Pominville and a 2014 fourth-round pick from Buffalo for goalie Jeff Hackett, forward Johan Larsson, a 2013 first-round pick and a 2014 second-round pick.

* Fletcher paid a high price for Pominville, who would amass 76 goals and 130 assists in 327 games for the Wild. His Minnesota career ended on a low note, with only one assist in a five-game playoff ouster by St. Louis in 2017.

1. Feb. 26, 2017: Wild acquires center Martin Hanzal, winger Ryan White and a 2017 fourth-round draft pick from Arizona for center Grayson Downing, a 2017 first-round pick, a 2018 second-round pick and a 2019 conditional fourth-round pick.

* This didn’t work nearly as well as Fletched had hoped. The key piece to the deal was Hanzal, a 6-6, 230-pound rental acquired in theory to help the Wild match up better with Chicago in the playoffs. Instead, the Wild sputtered down the stretch and was ousted by St. Louis in five games in the first round.