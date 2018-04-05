MENIFEE, Calif. — The Latest on a shooting at YouTube headquarters (all times local):

7:10 a.m.

The woman who wounded three in a shooting at YouTube headquarters had a tiny social media presence in her native Iran, where her death was reported briefly by state television.

Nasim Aghdam (na-SEEM AG-dahm) ran a Farsi-language channel on the messaging app Telegram, with content unlikely to be popular with the state or public.

The channel has about 6,000 followers, which is small in a country where some 40 million people are believed to use the service.

People in Iran expressed pity and shock that Aghdam, who was upset at what she called restrictive YouTube policies, would resort to shooting others.

___

12:05 a.m.

Police say the videos posted by the woman who wounded three people in a shooting at YouTube headquarters are central to the motive.

Police and relatives say Nasim Aghdam (na-SEEM AG-dahm) was angry with YouTube's policies.

Aghdam used the name "Nasime Sabz" online, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies and said the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.

YouTube had no comment about any actions related to Aghdam's videos.

Aghdam was prolific at producing videos and posting them online.

Many of them were bizarre such as a clip in which she removes a revealing purple dress to expose fake breasts with the message, "Don't Trust Your Eyes."

In others, she exercises, promotes animal rights and explains the vegan diet, often in elaborate costumes or carrying a rabbit.