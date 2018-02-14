FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Latest on the investigation into the crash of a sightseeing helicopter in the Grand Canyon that killed three British tourists and injured four other people (all times local):

7 p.m.

Authorities have recovered the wreckage of a sightseeing helicopter that crashed in the Grand Canyon last weekend, killing three British tourists.

The pilot and three other Britons were critically injured Saturday evening and taken to a Las Vegas trauma center.

The wreckage of the Airbus EC130 B4 was extracted Tuesday and has been taken to Phoenix to be examined by the National Transportation Board as part of its investigation.

Investigators will interview witnesses, survivors, the helicopter operator and manufacturer and others before issuing a full report in more than a year.

Preliminary findings are expected before the end of the month.

___

12:30 p.m.

Flight restrictions put in place after a sightseeing helicopter crashed in the Grand Canyon have been lifted.

Three British tourists were killed in the crash Saturday on tribal land outside the national park. The medical examiner's office that did the autopsies says they died of multiple injuries.

The pilot and three other Britons were critically injured and taken to a Las Vegas trauma center.

The Federal Aviation Administration had imposed flight restrictions on the Hualapai reservation for any aircraft not involved in rescue and recovery efforts. A spokesman said Wednesday that those restrictions are no longer in effect.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash. A preliminary report is expected before the end of the month.