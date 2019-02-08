CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — The Latest on the case of the death of a missing Colorado woman (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

A woman will testify against the Colorado man accused of killing his fiance after admitting that she moved a cellphone to try to thwart investigators.

Thirty-two-year-old Krystal Kenney of Hansen, Idaho pleaded guilty Friday to tampering with evidence connected to the death of Kelsey Berreth, who was last seen on Thanksgiving.

Berreth's fiance, Patrick Frazee, is charged with murder and solicitation of murder in the 29-year-old woman's death.

In a statement in court, Kenney said she learned that Frazee had killed someone.

Kenney says she moved "the victim's cellphone" in the days after Thanksgiving to keep it from law enforcement.

Police have not found Berreth's body but have said evidence suggests she was killed at her home in a mountain town near Colorado Springs.

Authorities have not disclosed the nature of the relationship between Kenney and Frazee.

____

9:40 a.m.

A woman has pleaded guilty to a charge that she tampered with evidence connected to the disappearance of a Colorado woman and has agreed to testify against the man charged with killing her.

Krystal Jean Lee Kenney entered the plea Friday to the charge related to the death of Kelsey Berreth, who was last seen on Thanksgiving.

Prosecutors in December charged Berreth's fiance, Patrick Frazee, with murder and solicitation of murder in the 29-year-old woman's death.

Kenney is from Hansen, Idaho and has agreed to testify against Frazee. She will be sentenced after Frazee's trial and after anyone else prosecuted.

Police have not found Berreth's body but have said evidence suggests she was killed at her home in a mountain town near Colorado Springs on or around Thanksgiving.