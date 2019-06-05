POCAHONTAS, Ark. — The Latest on the investigation into human remains found outside the home of a former Arkansas lawmaker (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Authorities say human remains found outside the home of a former Arkansas lawmaker are those of a woman but that the condition of the body is preventing immediate identification.

The state GOP tweeted Tuesday night that 57-year-old former state Sen. Linda Collins-Smith had died.

State police say the remains were found Tuesday at Collins-Smith's home but cannot say that the remains are hers. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Prosecutor Henry Boyce said Wednesday that the remains have been sent for an autopsy to determine the identity and cause of death.

A Randolph County judge on Wednesday granted Boyce's request for all documents and statements obtained by police during the investigation to be sealed.

___

10:21 a.m.

Authorities in Arkansas say they're investigating as a homicide human remains found outside the home of a former state lawmaker who Republican Party officials say has died.

An Arkansas State Police spokesman said Wednesday that the remains were found Tuesday outside the home in Pocahontas, about 130 miles (210 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock. Property records show the home belongs to former state Sen. Linda Collins-Smith and her ex-husband, retired Circuit Judge Philip Smith.

Police say the state crime lab is determining the cause of death.

The state GOP tweeted Tuesday night that 57-year-old Collins-Smith had died. State Police declined to identify the victim and said the state medical examiner may confirm the identity of the remains later Wednesday.

Collins-Smith lost her bid for re-election in the 2018 GOP primary.