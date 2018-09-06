CINCINNATI — The Latest on a fatal shooting at downtown Cincinnati bank (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

Authorities are searching an apartment about 15 miles from the scene of a downtown Cincinnati shooting that left four dead, including the gunman.

Police didn't release any other details as they established a large presence in North Bend, a village west of Cincinnati.

The bank company whose headquarters building was the shooting scene says in a statement it is working with police to ensure safety.

Cincinnati-based regional banker Fifth Third Bancorp offers thoughts and prayers for "everyone caught up in this terrible event."

The company didn't offer any details. Police haven't released the name of the gunman, who was dead at the scene.

The 30-story building also houses other businesses, including a bakery and ice cream shop.

Fifth Third operates some 1,200 banking centers in 10 states.

1:05 p.m.

Witnesses describe a chaotic scene when gunfire left four dead in downtown Cincinnati.

Servatii Bakery manager Jaenetta Cook says she hurried to lock the door after the first two shots were fired Thursday morning. She says she was relieved to survive, "to see my kids, to see another day."

It happened at a 30-story building, home to regional banker Fifth Third Bancorp and other businesses, including popular ice cream, pastry and sandwich shops.

Michael Richardson, who works in the bank building, told The Cincinnati Enquirer he started running when he saw the gunman shooting.

It's unclear if the gunman shot himself or was shot by officers. Two victims remained hospitalized.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said the gunman was "actively shooting innocent victims" and that it was a "horrific" scene.

11:20 a.m.

Police say four people are dead, including the gunman, in a downtown Cincinnati bank shooting.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the shooter opened fire early Thursday morning at the loading dock of the Fifth Third Bank building. Isaac said the gunman then entered the bank's lobby where he exchanged gunfire with police. It's unclear if the gunman shot himself or was shot by officers.

One of the victims also died at the scene.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said the gunman was "actively shooting innocent victims" and that it was a "horrific" scene.

He noted the building on the city's Fountain Square houses popular ice cream, sandwich and pastry shops.

He says it "could have been much, much worse" if not for the immediate police response to end the threat.

11:05 a.m.

10:30 a.m.

10 a.m.

9:45 a.m.

